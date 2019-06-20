AVON PARK — Children of all ages are invited to visit the library to participate in the Summer Program and to borrow materials that will bring fun, entertainment, and information during their vacation. Young readers will be encouraged to keep track of their daily reading activities on a reading log. They will also receive small incentives as they complete their readings. Children may register for the program at the library until July 31.
In addition to the incentive reading program, the Avon Park Library is several fun events. These events are free and open to all children and their families and caregivers, and no registration is required. The program dates are as follows:
• Potter Convention--Saturday, June 22 at noon.
The Avon Park Public Library will be celebrating the release of a new Harry Potter game, titled Wizards Unite with a convention type celebration. Activities include costume contest, sorting hat, and games. For complete schedule and information on activities, please call the library at 863-452-3803 or visit. This event is neither sponsored or endorsed by the Harry Potter franchise, J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros, or any other affiliate of the chain/brand.
• STEAM Activity--Tuesday, June 25 at 3:30 p.m.
We will be making every child’s favorite (possibly every parent’s nightmare) galaxy slime. Each participant will take home a bag of their own slime creation!
• Story Time with a Marine--Wednesday, July 3 at 3 p.m.
In honor of Independence Day, former Marine Kevin Brown will be our special guest reader for story time. Kevin Brown served four years in the United States Marine Corps and has been employed in education in a variety of roles.
• Galaxy Canvas Painting--Tuesday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m.
Tap into your artistic skills by painting your own galaxy. The Avon Park Public Library will be providing each artist (participant) a black-painted canvas, paints, and possibly glitter to create a masterpiece.
• Take Me to Your Readers--Wednesday, July 16 at 2 p.m.
Magician Keith Tusing from Big Idea Entertainment will be giving us a magical, good time. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend this magic show.
• End of Summer Luau--Wednesday, July 31 from 2-4 p.m.
To end our space-tastic summer of fun, we will be going off-theme with a luau. We will have light snacks, treats to take home, and much more. If a tropical vacation that doesn’t cost a cent is what you need, visit us!
In addition to the summer programs, the Avon Park Public Library offers free Storytime for children every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Also, a movie (sometimes two movies) is shown every Saturday at 2 p.m. Call the library for information regarding all of these programs and more.
The Avon Park Public Library is located at 100 N. Museum Avenue. For more information contact the library at 863-452-3803, visit the library’s website at myhlc.org.
