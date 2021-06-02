NEW YORK — Rich Hill’s stellar May performance, going 3-1, 0.78 in six starts, drew raves from his Rays teammates and bosses as a key element in their overall success.
And Wednesday, the 41-year-old lefty was more formally honored, voted the American League Pitcher of the Month.
Hill, who also led AL pitchers in May with a .145 opponents’ average, is the seventh Rays pitcher to win the award.
Others are Scott Kazmir (May 2008), David Price (September 2010), Jeremy Hellickson (May 2011), Chris Archer (July 2013), Blake Snell (August and September 2018) and Tyler Glasnow (April 2019).
Hill’s 0.78 ERA was the third lowest in a calendar month for a pitcher 40 or older (minimum 25 innings) since earned runs became an official stat in 1913.
The only ones better were Cincinnati’s Eppa Rixey, who at age 41 posted an 0.60 ERA in August 1932, and Washington’s Johnny Niggeling, who at age 42 posted a 0.64 ERA in May 1946.
Hill is the fourth pitcher since 1947 to lead his league in ERA in a month at 41 or older, per Stats LLC.
He joined Houston’s Roger Clemens (May 2005), Texas’ Nolan Ryan (September 1992, June 1991), Chicago’s Hoyt Wilhelm (August 1965), Cleveland’s Satchel Paige (August 1948).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.