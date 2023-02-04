The work of local artist, Patricia Everson, is featured in the Venice Museum’s newest exhibit, “Historic Homes of Venice: The Work of Artist Patricia Everson” which includes paintings of 1920’s homes in the Edgewood, Venezia Park and Gulf View neighborhoods.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE MUSEUM & ARCHIVES
The Triangle Inn, home to the Venice Museum & Archives, is located at 351 Nassau St. S., in Venice.
The work of local artist Patricia Everson is featured in the newest exhibit at the Triangle Inn: “An artist’s view of Historic Homes of Venice.”
The exhibit will continue through July 26 in the Triangle Inn, the home of the Venice Museum, at 351 S. Nassau St. on the Cultural Campus of Venice, which also includes the Venice Art Center and the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
The exhibit continues through Oct. 26.
The Venice Division of Historical Resources is proud to highlight Venice’s historic heritage by showcasing the work of Everson, a local artist, in its newest exhibit: “Historic Homes of Venice: The Work of Artist Patricia Everson.”
The exhibit will feature Everson’s current project of painting various 1920s-era homes in three of Venice’s distinct historic neighborhoods: Edgewood, Venezia Park, and Gulf View.
Everson spent a good part of the last two years exploring different streets in Venice between her condo and art studio. During that time, she discovered many of the unique historic homes in Venice.
After learning some of their histories, she went about photographing and then painting many of them.
Check out this artist’s work and learn about the origins of some of the oldest neighborhoods in Venice.
The Venice Museum is located inside the historic Triangle Inn which is listed on both the Venice and National Registers of Historic Places.
The museum is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and the first and third Saturdays in October through April from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information about the exhibit, the museum and its archives, contact the museum at 941-486-2487.
