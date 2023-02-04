The work of local artist Patricia Everson is featured in the newest exhibit at the Triangle Inn: “An artist’s view of Historic Homes of Venice.”

The exhibit will continue through July 26 in the Triangle Inn, the home of the Venice Museum, at 351 S. Nassau St. on the Cultural Campus of Venice, which also includes the Venice Art Center and the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments