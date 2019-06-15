Once again, the school-year at Venice High ended with a “Parade of Champions” to celebrate the four state championships won this athletic season.
At any other school, one state championship would be the stuff of legend — a season and feat that fans, parents and players would talk about for years to come.
However at Venice High, it’s almost a disappointment if a team doesn’t come home with gold medals at the end of the year.
In 2018-19, the Indians won championships in: boys swimming, girls wrestling, boys tennis and baseball. It was the second straight year that Venice brought home three team state titles — something never done at Venice until the 2017-18 school-year.
This kind of athletic excellence is almost unheard of for a public school, especially in a small town like Venice.
And with so much greatness happening in so little time, it’s easy for these memorable seasons to be lost in the shuffle.
So, I combed through the archives — articles, notes, quotes, stats and records broken — to commemorate another outstanding season of sports in Venice, and make sure those great moments aren’t forgotten.
Everyone remembers the championships, like the boy tennis and boys swimming teams winning their first-ever state titles and baseball adding a sixth title to the trophy case.
But do you remember the volleyball team winning its 17th district title and 12th regional title? Or girls wrestler Lauren Stone overcoming knee surgery in two months to win her third straight girls wrestling championship?
What about the track team sending a school-record 14 athletes to the state meet? Or the boys weightlifting team winning both districts and regionals for the first time?
It’s an achievement just to make the state tournament in itself, and every team and/or player that did so is chronicled in the upcoming pages.
Relive the highlights, big wins and special moments that led these teams to the promised land of high school sports — starting with the opening lines of each team’s season-ending story, laid out below.
Boys swim
When Ian Brann turned for home in the final leg of the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay Friday night at the FHSAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships, he barely had a body length lead. If he could keep that slim advantage, Venice High would win its first swimming state championship in school history.
He did.
The Indians’ boys scored 230 points to edge out Bartram Trail’s (St. Johns) 202 at the Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart. Creekside (St. Johns) took the bronze in the team event with 195. Another local squad, Charlotte, finished in 8th place with 92 points.
Football
The last time Venice came to play at Brian Piccolo stadium against St. Thomas Aquinas, the Indians left with a 48-6 loss and much to work on.
Though Venice defeated the Raiders in last year’s 7A semifinal, the Indians struggled to get going early and fell, 38-18, on Friday night in Fort Lauderdale.
“I’m just proud of the kids,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “I thought the kids played hard. We had a great year. I don’t want this to define our year. As of this past week, we were ranked No. 25 in the nation and who would have said that before the year started? Losing everyone we lost and replacing nine guys on defense and seven on offense and all that turmoil that went on.
“I’m just real happy with them.”
Volleyball
Immediately upon walking into the gym at St. Thomas Aquinas, the Venice High girls volleyball team was met with a stark reminder as to who it was facing in the 8A semifinals.
With dozens upon dozens of state championship banners crammed into the gym and a packed and rowdy student section, the Indians were immediately pitted in one of their most difficult environments of the year.
Though the Indians advanced past the Raiders to win a state title in 2017, Venice wouldn’t have such luck on Saturday afternoon, falling in four sets (17-25, 21-25, 25-21, 21-25) in Fort Lauderdale.
Wrestling
Three Venice High wrestlers — Jack Stone, Lauren Stone and Gage Tippman — traveled to Kissimmee on Friday to compete in the 2A FHSAA Wrestling State Championships.
Though Lauren Stone and Tippman lost both of their matches, Jack Stone continued wrestling into Day 2, with a chance at a third place finish. However, he was eliminated in his first match of the day.
Jack won his first match on Day 1 against Nick Davenport of Jensen Beach by decision, 8-0. Then, the freshman lost an overtime bought with Shaun Culbreth of Matanzas High School, 11-7.
Weightlifting
The Venice boys weightlifting team, which won its first-ever district and regional championships this spring, had four athlete place at Friday’s state tournament at Arnold High School in Panama City Beach.
Zach Younts finished highest of all Indians, placing fourth in the 169-pound weight class with a 305-pound bench press and a 255-pound clean and jerk.
Track and field
The Venice track and field team sent a record 14 athletes to the FHSAA State Championships at the University of North Florida this past weekend.
While not many Indians brought home medals, it was still a step in the right direction for the program.
Boys tennis
As they’ve grown up, Ben Zipay, Ryan Rajakar, Jaden Wiesinger, Alex Dina and Ryan Sherwood have gotten used to winning in the sport of tennis.
This quintet of Indians have earned those wins spending countless days playing in USTA and high school tournaments, but on Thursday, they got to experience the joy of victory together — holding off Doral Academy to win the 3A state championship, 4-2, at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs.
“I have seen a lot of work from these guys for two or three years, but the reality is that these guys have been working since they were little kids,” Venice coach Wayne Robertson said.
Baseball
Twice in 24 hours the Venice baseball team had to rally late to avoid defeat in the state tournament.
One night after coming back from a 7-3 deficit against Creekside to win, 9-8, in extra innings and advance to the state championship, the Indians needed one more late push to win their sixth state title. The Indians rallied from down 2-0 to defeat Doral Academy, 3-2, on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium in front of hundreds of Venice fans who traveled down to Fort Myers.
“It’s a tough road to come back from a two-run deficit,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said.
“They were dealing. They have a great team over there. We’re just a really blessed team. We feel that God is shining on us, and we’re really feeling blessed tonight. There’s no doubt about it.”
