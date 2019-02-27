The 23rd Annual “Florida Frontier Days” was held on Feb. 22-23 at the Punta Gorda History Park. The event featured vendors in period clothing, as well as live craft-making demonstrations on fan folding, pine needle weaving, rug making, and butter churning. Kids dug for fossils, which they exchanged for sharks teeth and arrowheads. Foods trucks were available, and historic buildings were open for tours. The Florida Frontier Days Festival is presented by the Charlotte County Historical Center Society and the Shively Charitable Foundation. Proceeds benefit promotion and preservation of Charlotte County’s rich history. For more information contact the CCHC Society at 941-613-3228.
-
74°
-
Venice, FL (34285)
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: February 27, 2019 @ 4:00 pm
- Full Forecast
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.