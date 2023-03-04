SARASOTA — Discover Tours of Sarasota has announced three history tours in Sarasota County in March.
The tours are March 14 in Englewood, March 15 for Sarasota, and March 16 in Venice, according to Discover Sarasota's website.
Tour guides will lead the groups around the community aboard Dolly the Trolley and stop off at historic buildings and neighborhoods so the tours can "hop off" the trolley, the touring company stated in an email.
In Englewood, Don Bayley, vice president of the the Englewood Museum and a member of the Lemon Bay Historical Society, will lead the tour. Guests will visit the Historic Green Street Church and the Englewood Area History Museum to learn about Lemon Bay.
“The Englewood Museum at the Lampp House and the Lemon Bay Historical Society are looking forward to the History Hop Trolley coming to Englewood. We have lots of fascinating history to share. We thank Discover Sarasota Tours for this exciting opportunity,” Bayley wrote in an email to The Daily Sun.
In Venice, the tour includes a stop at the recently restored Ringling Circus Car Museum and continues through the downtown historic district.
“The Venice Area Historical Society is excited to partner with Discover Sarasota Tours to offer highlight tours of the Historic Venice Depot Campus,” said George W. Miller, of the Venice Area Historical Society. “Displays in the Depot chronicle the major milestones in the City’s development and in the construction and history of the Depot.
"Exhibits in the nearby Circus Train Car colorfully depict Venice’s circus history and legacy. Also featured in the car are an arena miniature and rooms that illustrate how circus performers lived on the train.”
The 90-minute, air-conditioned tours will run twice per day on those dates, the first at 10 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m. from the following locations:
• The Englewood tour departs from Historic Green Street Church, 510 S. Indiana Ave.
• The Sarasota tour departs from The Trolley Cottage, 1826 4th St.
• The Venice tour departs from the Historic Venice Train Depot at 303 E. Venice Ave.
Guests must be 12 or older.
Tickets are $48.99. A portion of net proceeds will benefit each participating historical society partner.
Tour tickets and information available online at DiscoverSarasotaTours.com or at 941-260-9818.
