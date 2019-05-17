NOAA image of Hurricane Irma is driving toward Florida

Hurricane Irma drives toward Florida in a NASA GOES-16 satellite image taken at about 8 a.m. Sept. 8, 2017.

 IMAGE FROM NOAA

Hurricanes first got their names in the West Indies, based on which saint’s day the storm struck.

According to Ivan R. Tannehill’s “Hurricanes,” there was Hurricane Santa Ana, which struck Puerto Rico on July 26, 1825; and San Felipe (the first) and San Felipe (the second) both struck Puerto Rico on Sept. 13 in 1876 and 1928.

Toward the end of the 19th century, Australian meteorologists began naming tropical storms after women, according to Tannehill.

During World War II, the notion of naming storms after women became common, especially among Air Force and Navy meteorologists, according to the National Weather Service.

In 1953, the United States began using women’s names.

By 1978, men’s names were added to the list of Eastern North Pacific storms. The Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico followed the following year.

The World Meteorological Organization uses six lists of names in rotation now. The same lists are reused every six years, unless a name is retired. Then, a new name is added.

