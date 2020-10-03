Most readers of this newspaper are like most of us on its staff — transplants.
And given its history and early promotion by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen in Cleveland, and its present location just off Interstate 75, which basically runs from Detroit to Miami, a majority of us are from the Midwest.
As the East Coast of the state becomes more and more crowded, many from the east seeking their place in the sun have discovered the Gulf Coast and Venice, and not just for the beach.
The city’s reputation as the Shark’s Tooth Capital of the World has drawn many a visitor and some snowbirds and permanent settlers. The downtown, with its wonderful landscaping and charming store fronts as well as Venice Theatre, with its national reputation, the art center and, on the island part of Venice, the historic homes and the many little park areas, keep people coming back — or persuade them to stay.
Venice is a product of John Nolen, one of the top city planners of the 1920s. While only about 100 homes were built before the Florida land boom died and the Great Depression stopped the city’s growth dead in its tracks, Venice had a better start than most cities of that era.
In addition to the prescribed Mediterranean-style homes, the city had landscaping by Prentice French, which included one of the most beautiful boulevards in the state.
Even though everything came to a grinding halt about 1928, enough hardy souls remained to keep things going. They could not afford to light the street lights for many years but little by little, thanks to those people and their tiny chamber of commerce, the city gained a military school (Kentucky Military Institute) a World War II Army air base (now Venice Municipal Airport) and finally, in 1960, international fame with the arrival of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which moved its winter quarters from Sarasota to Venice.
The circus train traveled the U.S. and parts of Canada with the words “Venice, Florida, winter home” emblazoned on every car. Suddenly, people were hearing about Venice all over.
In return for a good deal on 15 acres of land at the airport, the circus built an arena that, on the inside, was a duplicate of Madison Square Garden, where the show had its opening run every year. Venice is the only city in North America in which a circus (and not just any circus) built an arena.
Sadly, after the circus left in 1992 because the railroad tracks could no longer support the train, the city allowed the arena to fall into disrepair, finally tearing it down in 2014.
That was a major loss to the city that might have been prevented had enough people cared about the city’s history — not to mention the possible uses for that building if it had been restored.
Lately, two historic homes are in danger. One dates to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen era and is on Ponce de Leon in the city’s Historic District and other is on the beach in the Gulf Shores area near the airport but it is the largest home that dates to the Sarasota School of Design era in the 1950s.
As you drive around town, take a look at the older homes from the ’20s and, where you can find them, the few Sarasota School of Architecture homes. They give this city character and a panache not found in most cities anywhere in the country, let alone in Florida
The home on the beach has been listed on the Florida Register of Historic Places as one of 11 sites worth saving in Florida because of its design, designers and such.
The little home on Ponce de Leon to some is just a little house, but to those who appreciate what makes this town so special, it is much more.
I know about both these homes because of my job and also because of the close connection of this paper and the Venice Museum and Archives.
That a town the size of Venice has its own history museum and archives is as special as its background as a Nolen-planned community.
And, no matter how you discovered Venice or why you chose to stay here, whether you realize it or not, the Nolen plan and even the museum, Venice Theatre, Venice Art Center and all the volunteers who maintain this town were 90% of the draw.
If the little house is torn down and the unique compound at the beach, which was home to “Black Stallion” author Walter Farley, little by little Venice will lose that special something that drew you here.
If you think that doesn’t matter, consider the effect it will have on your wallet. Your home is worth more because you are in this city and not any other city on this coast.
This paper has a long history with the museum and archives, which has all the back issues of this paper (The Gondolier will be 75 years old in March). Those papers are all being digitized over the next several years, which will make the city’s history even more accessible.
All of this is proof of the importance of Venice, proof that we must all work to protect its unique history and safe its remaining historic buildings. Losing the arena was a huge loss but so will be the loss of the little house on Ponce de Leon.
If you care about Venice, put on your mask and head over the museum any Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday to learn more about the area. Join the historical society and do what you can to help preserve what drew you here in the first place, even though you may not have known it when you first came.
Now you do. Go to VeniceMuseum.org and VeniceAreaHistorical Society.org.
Subscribe to this paper if you have not already done so; take in a show at Venice Theatre; stop by the Venice Art Center and the Historic Venice Train Depot.
And when you see someone tending planters in the downtown area, thank them for their volunteer work to make this city beautiful and your home more valuable They are members of Venice Area Beautification Inc., another group unique to Venice. All these volunteers and so many more make Venice unique in the state if not the country but it takes all of us to keep it that way.
Thanks for doing your part.
On another, but possibly related, note: if you want to speak up about Venice, or anything else for that matter, you might want to consider joining Toastmasters.
If you’ve ever thought about attending a meeting to become a better public speaker but are intimidated at the thought of a group setting, here’s your opportunity. The Venice Toastmasters Club is hosting a virtual open house Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, beginning at 7:30 a.m. You’re invited to attend in the comfort of your phone or computer screen.
For more information, visit: VeniceToasters.org.
