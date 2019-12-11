As part of the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series, the Venice Area Historical Society sponsored a Nov. 19 program about suffragette Jeannette Rankin. She was an ardent pacifist and the first woman to serve in the U.S. Congress.
Kate Holmes, a re-enactor, drew applause several times from the 130 people in attendance. Holmes brought along a facsimile of what could have been Rankin’s scrapbook, sharing meaningful milestones in Rankin’s life.
The next program in the series will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, located on Pinebrook Road.
Doris Weatherford, author of two books on the suffrage movement, will present “Florida and Women’s Suffrage.” Seating is limited. Please arrive early.
Permanent funding for the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series is provided by the Bill Jervey, Jr. Charitable Foundation.
