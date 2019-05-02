Gran Paradiso residents who belong to a monthly book club recently gathered in the community’s clubhouse to discuss “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho, implemented by resident Kim Wagenschutz. Those who attend the program held the last Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m., enjoy conversing and discussing various topics related to books they chose to read.
