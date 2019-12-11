Staff Report
SARASOTA — Atomic Holiday Bazaar, season 14, returns to the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, the Bay Front Room and Plaza De Santo Domingo street fair on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15, noon to 5 p.m.
No ordinary bazaar
Adrien Lucas moved to Sarasota from L.A. and decided to bring a bit of L.A. with her by creating a show with outlandish colorful craft and interesting people. Atomic launched in 2006, showcasing 50 unconventional crafters who needed an affordable and welcoming venue to sell their unusual handmade wares. By producing an alternative craft show for Sarasota’s hip shoppers, Atomic quickly grew into an annual Sarasota holiday shopping tradition.
The show proved such a success it expanded to a full weekend in 2007 and in 2008 Atomic grew from the main auditorium to the Bay Front room to accommodate the ever growing number of talented applicants and dedicated shoppers.
Street fair is added to the mix
In 2015 Atomic expanded again, opening up its first street fair and jumping on the trend of including a handful of delicious local Sarasota food trucks. This season the show introduces a number of new makers who have had the opportunity to be a part of the show due to a number of Atomic Misfit Makers retiring from the craftmaking scene.
Atomic features a wide range of items for all: screen printed T-shirts, faux taxidermy, upcycled everything ranging from home decor, clothing, jewelry, (for example, think of “upcycled” as copper pipe that has been refitted into a desk lamp), vintage clothing, kitsch and jewelry, lowbrow to elegant fine art, holiday cards, jams, jellies and the best canned pickle selections ever, one-of-a-kind baby clothing items, humorous chatchkes, ornaments, knits, catnip toys, doggie stuff, felted art, plants, plushies (unusual and humorous creatures), pop culture graphic art posters, dark sentiments, body products, candles, beachy vibe stuff, ethnic Latin textiles, rock ’n roll edgy clothing and sweet little creations that make you sigh, according to a news release. “No artsy stone unturned, Atomic has something for all.”
Tote bags are passed out by a local roller derby league team, the Bradentucky Bombers, to the first 100 who enter the main auditorium at noon. Totes are screened with artwork created specifically for the show and are filled with vendor swag and coupons that may be used during Atomic.
Admission to the main auditorium is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in free to that room. The Bay Front Room and Street Fair are free to enter. Food trucks and the auditorium cantina will be open for hungry shoppers. Atomic is family friendly, with PG-rated content.
For more information about Atomic Holiday Bazaar contact Adrien Lucas at 941-539-9044 or email at atomicholiday bazaar@gmail.com.
