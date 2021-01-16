VENICE — Venice City Hall will be closed Monday for the observance of the holiday honoring Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
City Hall will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual in the city and county.
Most Sarasota County Government offices, including the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, will be closed Monday.
Closures include Sarasota County Area Transit administration office; the chemical collection center at 250 South Jackson Road, Venice; libraries and Historical Resources’ branches and office; recreation centers and the Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range; and the administrative office at Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road.
Regular bus services and the Siesta Key Breeze will operate normal hours.
Sarasota County’s and the Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.