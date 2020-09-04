VENICE — Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, for the Labor Day holiday.
All trash materials — garbage, yard waste and recyclables — will be collected on residents’ next regular pickup day (not the following day). If your regular pickup day is Monday, all your items will be collected Thursday, Sept. 10.
In the event of Utilities service emergencies, such as a water line break, call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
Most Sarasota County Government offices, including the Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., and the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.
All Sarasota County libraries, Historical Resources and recreation centers will be closed Sept. 7, and Sarasota County Area Transit will not operate that day. However, the Siesta Key Breeze will operate Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on a regular Monday schedule.
The UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County offices will also be closed for the holiday.
All solid waste facilities will be closed for the holiday, including the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis; the Citizen's Convenience Center, 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis; and the Chemical Collection Centers, 250 South Jackson Road, Venice, and 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.
Trash, recycling and yard waste will not be collected Monday, Sept. 7. All trash, recycling and yard waste collection services will be delayed by one day.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, the landfill will remain open until 5 p.m. due to the holiday collection schedule. However, the Construction and Demolition area will close at 2 p.m. Customers unloading by hand must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
