Charlotte County government offices and facilities will follow these schedules Monday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday, and Tuesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday:
• Charlotte County Government Business Offices, including Murdock Administration Center – Closed.
• Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office – Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com or call 1-800-652-6090.
• The Utilities Department (Water & Sewer) customer service will be closed. You can still pay your bill using our convenient electronic billing which can be found at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links). You can also pay your bill by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
• Garbage Collection – No collection service Tuesday, Dec. 25. Make-up service for Tuesday will occur Wednesday, Dec. 26. Make-up service for Wednesday will occur Thursday, Dec. 27. Make-up service for Thursday will occur Friday, Dec. 28. Make-up service for Friday will occur Saturday, Dec. 29. Curbside collection will occur as scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 1.
• City of Punta Gorda Garbage Collection - Residential services normally handled on Tuesday, Dec. 25, will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 26. Residential services normally handled on Dec. 26 will be collected on Dec. 27. There will be no changes to the Friday, Dec. 28 or Saturday, Dec. 29 collection schedule. Residential services normally handled on Tuesday, Jan. 1 will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Residential services normally handled on Wednesday, Jan. 2 will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 3. There will be no changes to the Friday, Jan. 4 or Saturday, Jan. 5 collection schedule. Tuesday commercial collections: Commercial customers normally serviced on Tuesdays will have their trash collected on Wednesdays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. For the disposal of real Christmas trees, place tree at the curb for collection on your regular yard waste day. All decorations and lights should be removed before placing the tree out for collection. Artificial trees will be collected on your regular household trash day.
• The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Administrative and District Offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday. The offices will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 26, at normal scheduled hours.
• County Jail visitation hours will be normal on Christmas Eve, and extended on Christmas Day (6 a.m.-6 p.m.).
• Transfer Stations (both West Charlotte and Mid-County) – Closed Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 1.
• Zemel Road Landfill – Closed Dec. 25.
• Charlotte County Transit – Closed.
• All Human Services Offices – Closed.
• Community Services Administration Offices – Closed.
• Charlotte County Library Administration and History Services Offices – Closed.
• Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood Libraries – Closed.
• Mid-County Regional Library – Closed.
• Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park – Open.
• Berlin Rotary Skate Park – Closed.
• Ann Dever Regional Park Pool – Open Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25. Closed Jan. 1.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool – Closed.
• South County Regional Park Pool – Closed.
• South County Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed.
• Tringali Park Recreation Center – Open Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25. Closed Jan. 1.
• Harold Avenue Park Recreation Center – Closed.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center – Closed.
• Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Offices – Closed.
• Charlotte Sports Park county offices – Closed.
• Fire/EMS Headquarters will be closed – All other stations will be open.
