SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens brings “Lights in Bloom: An Open-air Holiday Light Show” to the community.
More than two million lights illuminate the gardens, and walkways are transformed into sensory light tunnels. Stroll through magical gardens filled with beautifully lit flowers, radiant rainforest butterflies, dragonflies and more.
“Lights in Bloom: An Open-air Light Show” has become a tradition for residents and visitors to celebrate the holiday season in Sarasota.
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO
Your safety is important to us. COVID-19 protocols are in place. Here is what you can expect:
• Masks are required for entry.
• Access each evening is limited. Selby Gardens will monitor the number of visitors to ensure appropriate social distancing and safety for all.
• Santa will not be visiting this year and interactive games will not be available. Instead, they will be offering a special, free photo opportunity for you and your guests.
• Food and beverages will be available for purchase at a variety of locations throughout the Gardens, including the Selby House Cafe.
• A trolley will be available from 5:30 to 10 p.m. from the Sarasota Friendship Center (1888 Brother Geenen Way).
• For full details on our COVID-19 protocols, visit the website.
• If you have any questions, contact special events@selby.org.
General admission ticket holder check-in at 6 p.m. – Do not arrive prior to this time.
Limited number of General Admission tickets available each day.
General admission tickets may be purchased online (recommended) or on-site on day of (if any remain) beginning at 6 p.m.
Early Entry Tickets:
Members: $30
Non-members: $35
Children ages 5-17: $15
4 and under: free
Four Night Pass
Members: $80
Non-members: $100
Children ages 5-17: $30
4 and under: free
Early Entry ticket holders receive early access to on-site parking on a first come-first served basis and a 5 p.m. entry to Lights in Bloom.
Early Entry check-in opens at 5 p.m.
Early Entry tickets can be purchased online only with a limited number available each day
Four Night Pass holders receive early access to on-site parking on a first come-first served basis and a 5 p.m. entry to Lights in Bloom.
Four Night Pass check-in opens at 5 p.m.
Four Night Pass can be purchased online only with a limited number available. Guest names are required, pass is non-transferable.
Visit the Downtown Sarasota Campus
The former Sarasota home of William and Marie Selby, Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota 15-acre campus is an urban, bayfront oasis showing a living collection of rare and beautiful tropical plants. It is the only botanical garden in the world dedicated to the display and study of epiphytic orchids, bromeliads, gesneriads and ferns, and other tropical plants. Through the Living Museum operating model, Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus also creates and hosts rotating exhibitions of horticultural and garden displays some tied to works by well-known artists.
Historic Spanish Point Campus
Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus is a 30-acre museum site on Little Sarasota Bay in Osprey that focuses on both local history and plant life. While strolling the picturesque HSP campus—one of the largest waterfront preserves showcasing native Florida plants in the state—visitors can explore ancient peoples, pioneer history, the Palmer Legacy, and native plants.
Membership
Being a member of Selby Gardens is an ideal way to visit 45 acres of bayfront sanctuaries as often as you’d like. Members receive access to both the Downtown Sarasota and Historic Spanish Point campus as well as benefit from opportunities to connect with Selby Gardens on a deeper level. Become a member today.
Selby Gardens is a nonprofit organization sustained by the generosity of patrons. Gifts directly support the Gardens’ operations, collections and plant displays, engaging educational programs for children and adults, and conservation work to protect the bayfront sanctuaries at both the Downtown Sarasota campus and the Historic Spanish Point campus.
Sarasota-Manatee EcoFlora Project
Using your smartphone or a camera, snap a picture of a plant in Sarasota or Manatee County and upload it to iNaturalist. Each month, we will feature a new EcoQuest Challenge to focus on different species and keep things exciting.
Classes
Learn a new skill, expand your current skills or join your friends for a fun day in the peaceful oasis of Selby Gardens as you take a class. Taught by experienced instructors, classes range from painting and watercolor, to mind-body connections, yoga and more.
For more information call 941-366-5731 or contact info@selby.org.
Open daily 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.Closed Christmas Day
The Museum of Botany & the Arts is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Downtown campus: 1534 Mound St., in Sarasota.
Historic Spanish Point Campus, 337 North Tamiami Trail. in Osprey.
Selby Gardens is in Phase Two reopening operations.
