WASHINGTON — A new national survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association shows that many Americans are not expected to travel this holiday season.
Results showed that 72% of Americans were unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving and 69% are unlikely to travel for Christmas, compounding the challenges for the hotel industry during this public health crisis.
The effect on business travel has been even greater.
Only 8% of Americans say they have taken an overnight business trip since March, and just 19% of respondents who are currently employed — or 8% of all adults — expect to travel for business within the next six months.
And 62% of employed Americans have no plans to stay in a hotel for business.
The survey of 2,200 adults was conducted Nov. 2-4 by Morning Consult on behalf of AHLA.
Key findings of the survey include the following:
• Only three in 10 (32%) respondents have taken an overnight vacation or leisure trip since March.
• Twenty-one percent of Americans said they were likely to travel for Thanksgiving and 24% are likely to travel for Christmas.
• Looking ahead to next year, 24% are likely to travel for spring break.
• Forty-four percent say their next hotel stay for vacation or leisure travel will be a year or more from now or they have no plans to stay in a hotel
“This holiday season will be an especially difficult time for all Americans, and our industry is no exception,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “Fewer people will be traveling, and business travel remains nearly nonexistent. That’s why it’s so important for Congress to pass a relief bill now.
“Millions of Americans are out of work, and thousands of small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. We cannot afford to wait until the next Congress is sworn in for relief. They need help now.
“For those who are considering traveling for the holidays, hotels will be ready to welcome you. Through our Safe Stay initiative, hotels have enhanced our already rigorous cleaning protocols to be more transparent and give travelers even more peace of mind.”
The hotel industry was the first affected by the pandemic and will be one of the last to recover.
Hotel occupancy rates partially rebounded from record lows in April, but they have continued to decline since Labor Day. According to STR, nationwide hotel occupancy was 44.4% for the week ending Oct. 31, compared to 62.6% the same week last year.
Occupancy in urban markets is just 35.6%, down from 71.8% one year ago.
As a result of the significant drop in travel, more than half of hotels report they have less than half of their typical, pre-crisis staff working full time currently.
Without further governmental assistance, 74% of hotels said they would be forced into further layoffs. Business and group travel are not expected to reach 2019 peak demand levels again until 2023.
As a result of the sharp drop in travel demand from COVID-19, state and local tax revenue from hotel operations is estimated to drop by $16.8 billion in 2020.
Survey methodology
This poll was conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of AHLA. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, gender, educational attainment, race and region.
Results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.0 percentage points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.