It’s that time of year when the trees in West Blalock Park in Venice twinkle in the night.
Thanks to Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI) and the organizations, families and other volunteers who adopted trees this year, they have set a new record of 103 decorated trees for the holidays.
Enjoy their beauty from the comfort of your vehicle, or grab a mask and take a socially-distanced stroll through the park to see them up close. Due to COVID-19, there will be no formal tree lighting event this year. However, the trees are lighted from 6 to 10 p.m. through, Jan. 1, for the public to enjoy.
West Blalock Park and the Monty Andrews Arboretum are located at 401 Pensacola Road on the island of Venice, across from the Venice Museum, which is at 351 S. Nassau St. and near the Venice Community Center.
