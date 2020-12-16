Florida has 21 legal holidays. Rep. Mike Grieco, D-Miami Beach thinks there should be 18.
Grieco has filed a bill for the 2021 legislative session that would eliminate Robert E. Lee’s and Jefferson Davis’ birthdays and Confederate Memorial Day as state holidays. The action is long overdue, in our opinion.
These three holidays — Jan. 19, June 3 and April 26 — are, of course, a relic of the Civil War.
Confederate Memorial Day was first observed on April 26, 1866, one year after the surrender of the Confederacy’s last major field army, at Bennett Place in Durham, North Carolina, to honor the southern war dead. Holidays honoring Lee, the South’s commander, and Davis, its president, were adopted later.
Arguments can be raised against other state holidays — does making Good Friday a holiday violate the First Amendment? — but none of them celebrates people who rose in rebellion against the United States, which included Florida.
Doing away with these holidays is largely symbolic, at least in Florida. None of them are really celebrated here, and we’d be willing to bet that a majority of the state’s residents aren’t even aware of them. (The exception? Lawyers, because legal deadlines are extended if they fall on a state holiday.)
But having the holidays is symbolic, too — a lingering symbol of a war the South fought to preserve slavery. That part of the state’s history shouldn’t be erased, but it also shouldn’t be the basis for a holiday, even ones that pass with little recognition.
Doing away with the holidays won’t sit well with some people, who may argue that it would be harmless to keep them since they’re pretty obscure today. We think the opposite is true — that they can be taken off the books with minimal impact.
If Confederate Memorial Day were still relevant, wouldn’t you think that in the few states in which it’s still a holiday it would actually be observed in some way? For the most part, it’s not.
Or that it would at least be on the same day? It’s not.
Some states connect it to Lee’s birthday, while others tie it to Davis’. Still others designate a day in May, while Alabama and Georgia have stuck with April, but made it a Monday holiday.
Georgia actually went further in 2015, making Lee’s birthday and Confederate Memorial Day generic “state holidays” in reaction to the church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, in which a white supremacist killed nine people.
That might be a compromise when Grieco’s bill starts working its way through the Legislature, but we think the better course of action would be to discontinue the holidays altogether.
Over the last several years this country has been coming to terms with aspects of the aftermath of the Civil War that had largely been ignored.
Memorials to Civil War generals that were on public property have been taken down. Flags with symbols of the Confederacy have been changed. Institutional legacies connected to slavery have been addressed.
None of these changes precludes anyone who wants to celebrate his or her southern heritage from doing so. Neither would removing these three holidays from the state calendar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.