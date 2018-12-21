The Punta Gorda Garden Club presented its Annual “Holly Days Home Tour,” on Nov. 30,
and Dec. 1, at various locations in Punta Gorda. Four homes were selected for decoration around
the theme “Silver Bells.” An
estimated 2,000 tickets were sold. Proceeds are used to fund college scholarships for Charlotte County students. The Punta Gorda Garden Club is non-profit organization. For more information, visit PPGC.org.
