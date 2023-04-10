VENICE — To raise awareness about the Holocaust, author and director Richard Krevolin will show his documentary, “Making Light in Terezín,” in Venice, April 17 as a fundraiser for a local nonprofit.

The film tells the true story of how Jewish prisoners held in a concentration camp during World War II fought back against the Nazis, and used song and dance to pass the time.


   

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments