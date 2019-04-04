NORTH PORT — Covered in Braves regalia, more than 7,000 attended the first game held at the new Atlanta Braves spring training CoolToday Park in North Port on March 24.
Mark Wagenschutz, a North Port resident, retired from Michigan, where he coached baseball and basketball.
He became a bit of a Braves fans when Detroit traded John Smoltz to the team.
“We’re lifelong Tiger fans,” he said. “I’ve been kind of a Braves fan, but not a die-hard. But now we are.”
He was in tow with his wife, mother-in-law and son, 6. For the family, it’s an easy bandwagon to join.
“Might as well jump in and support them and have fun with them,” he said.
“I’m a former pitcher so we’re behind home plate because I love to see the movement of the ball and how the batters react,” he said. “I’m totally into it.”
His wife, Kim Wagenschutz, said they are looking forward to the multiple uses of the facility.
“Honestly, that’s why we bought season tickets — so we could use this park year round. We’re year-round residents and we have a 6-year-old and we’re looking for clean family fun,” Kim Wagenschutz said.
Joyce Dales, a North Port resident who also lives in New Hampshire, was with her husband and their daughters, Luna, 9, and Camper, 11.
They love baseball as a family and were ecstatic when they learned of the new ballpark.
“‘Quick: Get season tickets,’” she remembered telling her husband, Jeff.
They have had tickets for the Red Sox since 2004.
“But this is 15 minutes from our house,” Joyce Dales said.
“It is absolutely the family sport,” Jeff Dales said. “We go to games all the time.”
For Joyce Dales, it is generational. Her father started her interest.
“My dad was an original tortured Red Sox fan. He passed away right after they won in 04,” she said, becoming momentarily emotional. “If he could be here now to have this so close to North Port and Port Charlotte, it would be a dream-come-true for him.”
Joyce Dales said it is something people are going to be amazed by.
“I think there’s a lot of retirees and seniors and fans who are just going to think this is the greatest thing to ever happen to them,” she said.
A legendary appearanceIn the middle of the fourth inning, the crowd exploded in applause as Braves legend Hank Aaron was announced and waved to the attendees. Aaron held the home run record, besting Babe Ruth’s 714 home runs.
He smiled as the crowd at the North Port stadium cheered and erupted into shouts of “Hammerin’ Hank!”
Those checking out the stadium all were appreciative of the look and work of the crew at CoolToday Park.
“We’ve been to a lot of different stadiums — it’s outstanding,” Mark Wagenschutz said.
His mother-in-law, Angie Genna, agreed.
“I love this stadium. It’s been an asset to our neighborhood. It’s just wonderful; state of the art.”
Joyce Dales said she has spent many days at spring training and complimented CoolToday Park.
“This is as beautiful as JetBlue (Red Sox spring training facility in Fort Myers),” she said. “A beautiful facility.”
“Go Braves.” It’s a phrase that is going to be heard a lot around here.
An at-capacity crowd watched the game at CoolToday Park on a mostly sunny Southwest Florida day — temperature a warm but not blistering 82 degrees — with the first pitch taking place at 4:09 p.m.
Fans came from throughout the region and parts afar, including autograph seekers checking out the new park, and longtime fans thrilled with the new spring training facility so close to home.
The West Villages-located facility is a $125 million complex paid for through a variety of sourcing, including the Braves, the city of North Port, West Villages, Mattamy Homes, Sarasota County and Florida.
A ceremony that lasted most of an hour introduced the team to the city, and gave thanks to those whose hard work brought them here.
An official ribbon-cutting for the facility took place as fireworks blasted off over left field. Taking part in the ribbon cutting were Braves Vice Chairman Emeritus John Schuerholz, along with Braves officials Chip Moore, Greg Heller, Mike Dunn and Dean Taylor; West Villages President Marty Black, Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines, Enterprise Florida President Angela Suggs, North Port Mayor Chris Hanks and CoolToday’s Jaime Di Domenico.
The Braves asked veterans to stand for a moment of praise to the Lee Greenwood standard, “God Bless the U.S.A.” followed by Taylor Ranch Elementary School students in West Villages singing the national anthem, while area veterans were holding an expansive American flag that stretched from left to centerfield.
The ceremonial first pitch came from Terry Pendleton, the latest player added to the Braves Hall of Fame. He is an All-Star, National League MVP from 1991 and three-time Gold Glove winner.
Larry Hansen lived in Atlanta for 15 years from 1975-1990.
“When they were bad,” he said with a smile.
But he started watching them and was hooked long-term.
“I became an Atlanta fan and stuck with them,” he said.
The Sarasota National resident has been impressed with the Braves.
“The players are embracing the fans and I like the fact that they’re going to be doing stuff all year long.”
He brought his future son-in-law along in a situation that may have been mostly fun — but a bit of a rivalry of sorts. His future son-in-law, Steven Smith, is a Rays fan.
“(The Braves) are my National League team,” Smith said, adding: “I get the best of both worlds.”
The 90-acre facility will be the Braves’ home for at least the next 30 years. It first came out as a concept in winter 2015 before it was announced to area officials in March 2016. Groundbreaking was in October 2017.
The team will play its entire home season at the North Port season starting next season.
Frank and Carrie Leontitsis said they didn’t hesitate when it came to the chance to purchase season tickets.
“We got five-year season tickets right here,” Carrie Leontitsis said.
“We were easy targets,” he said.
As the ceremonial events were about to get underway, the Leontitsises had two words to say.
“Go Braves,” they said simultaneously.
In what could become a spring training rivalry, the Atlanta Braves opened up their new facility — hosting the Tampa Bay Rays at the Braves new facility in the West Villages area of North Port.
After falling to Tampa, 8-1, at the Rays spring training home in Port Charlotte on Thursday, the Braves lit up the Rays at their new home field, scoring two runs in the first inning and another two in the third, en route to a 4-2 win.
The pregame activities and MVPs provided a different environment for the inaugural spring training game at CoolToday Park, creating an atmosphere that’s brimming with enthusiasm.
“There’s a lot of excitement being here. It’s a first-class facility,” Gausman said.
He said he was impressed with the stadium.
“It seems great,” he said. “The biggest thing from a players’ standpoint is to have some flow between the clubhouse and the training room and the strength-and-conditioning... The biggest thing is ... we don’t have any signs anywhere so we can get lost pretty easily around here,” he added with a laugh. “But it’s a great facility.”
For breaking in CoolToday Park, the first pitch was on Gausman’s mind.
“It’s kind of cool. I thought about it before the game,” he said.
“I’d better throw a strike,” he said. “And I think it was a ball, but the home plate ump gave it to me and I’ll take it.”
