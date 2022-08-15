PORT CHARLOTTE — Working with unhoused people requires a careful application of safety and outreach, according to local aid workers and deputies.
The difficulties of this outreach were summarized when an unhoused man was arrested on July 30 for armed burglary.
According to the arrest report, Charlotte County deputies encountered Michael Anthony Diebel, 29, at a residence on Augusta Avenue that had been “vacant for four months.”
A witness reported seeing Diebel and another person inside the residence.
Deputies read both Diebel and his companion, a 15-year-old minor, their Miranda rights and searched them. They reported finding a green pocketknife on Diebel’s person and a hatchet in his backpack; later on, Diebel was also found to have a small plastic bag with fentanyl residue on his person.
According to the report, the two suspects told deputies that they had been looking for a place to stay for the night and found the residence with a window open.
“Phone contact was made with the owner of the property who advised nobody had permission to be inside the residence,” the report read.
Diebel is being held on $12,500 total bond for the armed burglary charge, as well as one count each of tampering with or destroying physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. The minor was charged with one count of absconding from residential commitment and held on no bond.
Jenifer Welch, director of Development for the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, told The Daily Sun it was not unheard of for unhoused people in the area to keep knives or other objects for protection.
“You’re in the woods, you’re afraid that someone is going to take everything you have,” Welch said.
Welch, who said she could not comment on the details of the Diebel case, did note the local effect of homelessness has increased in recent months due to the difficulty of the housing market.
In January, the Homeless Coalition’s food pantry served approximately 600 people; by June, the amount of people served each month tripled to roughly 1,800.
The coalition also provides lunches to registered unhoused people who do not stay at the homeless shelter; in some instances, people will park their cars at the shelter’s parking lot and leave before it opens the next morning.
Sgt. Craig Brandon, of the CCSO Mental Health Unit, noted that many homeless people choose to self-isolate and live off the grid where they can.
“They want to be left alone,” Brandon said. “They don’t want to deal with people or government representatives.”
The Mental Health Unit was not called to the scene of Diebel’s arrest, and Brandon also could not comment on the details of that case.
He did note that deputies have a duty to enforce the law as it is written and were trained to be on guard for dangerous situations to develop; he also noted that explanatory circumstances — such as a suspect’s connections to other suspected persons of interest — may not be apparent in the initial written reports.
“We never know what we’re going to be faced with until we get there,” Brandon said.
At the same time, the sergeant acknowledged that calls to his unit often involved homeless or unhoused people; in many of those calls, people call the Sheriff’s Office because they do not know what other agency can provide aid to someone in distress.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office also works with the Homeless Coalition, as well as other groups like Charlotte Behavioral Health Care and the Gulf Coast Partnership, to connect in-need people with the resources that can help them recover.
Part of the MHU’s training is to de-escalate situations where possible and try to divert subjects in need to resources that can help them get back on their feet, rather than into the criminal court system.
That can be as involved as talking someone down in an emotional state, or as simple as getting a subject back in touch with loved ones or medical professionals.
“We do what we can to try to help,” Brandon said.
