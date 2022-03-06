At Rosé Café, Jesica Cline reflected on why downtown Arcadia has gained so many more bakeries since 2018.
“Maybe it’s because we’re a real hometown where you grow up baking at home. I learned from my grandmother and my dad.”
Old-fashioned values define this agri-historical center. Young folks here are still brought up to say, “Yes, sir” and “Yes, ma’am.”
Downtown Arcadia is also made for strolling, and when one strolls, one wants a bite from a breakfast/brunch/lunch spot serving the 4 S’s — soups, salads, sammies and sweets.
A bakery’s just the thing. Let’s stroll.
LET THERE BE YELLOW!
Whenever a Yellow Deli comes to town, controversy can follow. It’s owned by a religious sect, for one thing.
But its members seem awfully nice. Its sandwiches are really, really good. And it’s made itself right at home on Arcadia’s old-timey soil.
Arcadia got a Yellow Deli Bakery three years ago. Before that, the owners, members of the fundamentalist Christian group The Twelve Tribes, had purchased and moved into the historic Mourning Jones House at 601 W. Oak Street. Built in 1892, it’s among the town’s oldest homes, with plenty of room for a big communal family.
Late patriarch Gene Spriggs founded The Twelve Tribes in 1972, to counter the perceived weaknesses of many 1970s hippie communes. The first Yellow Deli opened a year later in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Their own businesses, like the Yellow Deli, fund The Twelve Tribes’ worldwide communities, which aim to emulate the first-century Christian church. Members live together, share possessions, eschew TV and drug use, and seek to create a new society free of the mainstream’s moral failings.
Arcadia’s Yellow Deli began as a bakery, then slowly grew to fill the entire space with hand-hewn booths and tables, gazebos, hand-painted murals, upended bushel-basket lampshades, yellow gingham curtains and macramé wall hangings — all made by commune members.
The interior echoes with strains of mountain music and glows with warm yellowness. All Yellow Delis, from Australia to Japan, share that rough-hewn, sunshiny look.
”When people ask us who our interior designer is, we tell them we have the same one Noah had,” Spriggs told the Chattanooga News-Free Press.
But it’s the cuisine that has earned it 5-star reviews.
The bakery sells loaves of its own Heritage sourdough, whole-grain breads, muffins, banana bread, sweet potato pound cake, cookies, scones and sweet rolls.
There’s all-day breakfast, homemade chili, exquisitely fresh salads, and of course those really, really good sandwiches. One of their friendly staff might even invite you to the big weekly dinner at home on W. Oak Street.
“All are welcome,” one server said, beaming. “We often have fresh salmon from one of our Northwest communities, but last week we had enchiladas.”
The Yellow Deli ($, O), 863-884-1212, 22 N. Polk Avenue, is open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and to 3 p.m. Friday.
ROSÉ CAFÉ, MAKING ARCADIA SWEETER
It’s no accident that two Arcadian bakers are DeSoto High grads who returned to their roots to start businesses.
On her website, Jesi Cline writes: “My favorite thing to do is cook for loved ones and see the happiness of gathering around a great meal.”
A decade ago, she earned a full culinary degree but always gravitated toward pastry chef jobs.
In 2018 she returned home and opened Batter Up Bakery, doing custom cakes and catering out of a little café on N. DeSoto Avenue. When COVID killed off events, Cline pivoted into the full breakfast/brunch/lunch/sweets shop that is today’s Rosé Café.
Its carefree menu has baked goods, salads, flatbreads, sandwiches and charcuterie, in clever categories like “All You Need Is Lunch” and “I Guess We Should Feed the Kids,” along with brunchy beverages like rosé spritzer and the perfectly Arcadian Beermosa — Woodchuck Hard Cider and Joshua Citrus orange juice.
Rosé Café ($-$$, O), 863-993-0111, 12 N. DeSoto Avenue, is open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. Saturday.
MYSHELLY’S KITCHEN
Myshelly’s Kitchen, at the corner of W. Oak Street, is a good first stop on antiques row.
Chef-owner Michelle Miller, another DeSoto High grad, returned to her hometown and purchased the 1906 building, also in 2018.
Its whole interior pays homage to antiques. A 5,000-piece set of Desert Rose Franciscan earthenware sees use every day in a dining room where Betty Boop poses in golfing garb next to a vintage Coca-Cola sign.
Myshelly’s Kitchen (a play on Michelle’s name) uses fresh ingredients in all kinds of soups, salads and sandwiches from Monte Cristo to Rachel. Beyond the 4 S’s, there are seafood entrées and vegan dishes like frittatas and plant-based chorizo bake.
And of course there are fresh baked goods every day — tarts, muffins, turnovers, croissants and cheesecake from cotton candy to Almond Joy.
Myshelly’s Kitchen ($$, O), 863-993-5030, 15 W. Oak Street, is open daily 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Easter. After Easter, closed Mondays.
HELEN COOKE COOKS AGAIN
After South Devon-born Helen Cooke bought Mary Margaret’s Tea & Biscuit (again, in 2018), her British parents slid so seamlessly into roles as costumed greeters that some patrons thought nothing had changed about the tea room. Dressed in Victorian garb, her dad was often mistaken for original co-owner Dennis Tyson.
The menu stayed the same, too. There were English scones, sausage rolls, Cornish pasties, Bakewell tarts and English trifle. A three-tiered high-tea extravaganza remained, along with a menu of tasty soups, salads and sandwiches.
Last summer, new owners added a neon beer sign and nudged the menu into the cheeseburger realm of eateries like Wheeler’s Café and Oak Street Deli.
“You can only eat so much quiche,” they claimed, then neglected to pay for so much as a slice.
The good news? Helen Cooke is owner again, once more flavoring Mary Margaret’s with a British accent.
Mary Margaret’s Tea & Biscuit ($-$$, O), 863-494-0615, 10 S. Polk Avenue, Arcadia, is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, to 3 p.m. Tuesday, to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
