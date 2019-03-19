Jake Thayer has been recognized for his fencing performance.
The Port Charlotte High School graduate was named all-conference after finishing fourth in the men’s foil at the NCAA Fencing West Regional in California, which the freshman visited for the first time.
The other University of the Incarnate Word men’s fencer to earn all-conference is a graduate student. Thayer received a medal for his placing.
“I was very shocked,” Thayer said about his finish. “My coaches were thrilled. It was very exciting.”
He said he finished the tournament with an 8-4 record in the competition that featured fencers he had not seen previously. “I didn’t know what to expect,” said Thayer, home for five days during the past week for spring break. “Everyone is in the same pool, which is very different than anything I ever fenced.”
All his bouts were consecutive, with about a minute between them, he said. Though the succession of bouts was tiring, he credited his coaches with having him prepared. “It was very nice to fence everything on the spot,” he said.
Thayer said he missed qualifying for the national championships by one place. “It’s all about strength of schedule,” he said, noting that he learned he should have sat out tournaments against weaker competition to increase his chance to qualify for nationals.
“Even if you faced somebody and you won, it affects you negatively,” he said, adding that his winning percentage was in the 70- to 80-percent range.
Going forward, he intends to fence stronger opponents and sit out against the weaker ones. He has completed his competition for the season yet is practicing three to four times a week with the school’s coaches.
Men’s golfJeovani Veloz led Tennessee Wesleyan University at the Point University tournament. The former Pirate shot 232 (79-77-76) to tie for 26th.
Past Pirate Tate Smith shot 150 (75-75) at the Colin Montgomerie Invitational. He tied for 30th but was second among the Hatters.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
