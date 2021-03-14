NORTH PORT — Brent Honeywell had much to be encouraged about after an impressive 15-pitch batting- practice session Saturday, his first time facing hitters since undergoing a fourth elbow procedure in December.
On the list: increased life on his fastball (clocked around 95 mph), better command of his secondary pitches, anticipated reactions from hitters, and how good he felt Sunday.
“A pretty big step forward,’’ he said.
Once the Rays top pitching prospect, Honeywell has been sidelined since tearing an elbow ligament in his first live batting-practice session of spring 2018, leading to Tommy John surgery, and three additional procedures.
He is confident he is ready to come back, and Saturday’s session provided validation and confidence.
Game details: Braves 8, Rays 7
Nonroster reliever Stetson Allie impressed using his fastball and, more importantly, his slider to strike out Braves A-listers Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna and get Travis d’Arnaud on a ground out in nine-pitch inning, all strikes. “Encouraging,’’ Cash said. … The Rays (4-9) took a 7-5 lead into the ninth, but Tyler Zombro allowed a one-out walk, a single and a walkoff homer to Ehire Adrianza in the 8-7 loss. … Minor-leaguers Miles Mastrobuoni, Dalton Kelly and Moises Gomez came off the bench and homered for the Rays. … High-leverage relievers Diego Castillo and Nick Anderson had solid one-inning outings. … Minor-league outfielder Nathan Lukes had a diving catch in right. … Prospect Drew Strotman started, allowing two one-out singles, then getting a double play.
