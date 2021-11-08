Multiple organizations are hosting a number of events honoring and celebrating Veterans Day, as well as Veterans Appreciation Month.
NOV. 11
Veterans Day at the Military Heritage Museum
The Military Heritage Museum will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony in the Gulf Theater, with U.S. Army 2nd Lt. George Eichman as the keynote speaker at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.
There will be patriotic music, color guard and a veteran tribute video,
Other events at the museum that day include:
At 1 p.m., the PBS Frontline documentary “Debt of Honor/Disabled Veterans in American History” will be shown in the auditorium.
During the ceremony, the museum and the local chapter of Wreaths Across America, will present Quilts of Valor to three local veterans who are being recognized for their outstanding “service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.” Quilts are made and donated by the Peace River Quilters Guild. The ceremony will also be live-streamed and can be viewed on the museum’s Facebook page.
From 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. cockpit tours of the Huey helicopter will be available along with an exhibit of veteran banners located outside the museum around the entrance circle. 900 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda.
At 7 p.m., a multi-headliner tribute to the country, veterans and our United States military will be held at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum. Performers include special guest tributes to Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley, Kate Smith and more.
For more information, call 941-575-9002 or visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.
Charlotte County ceremony
The Charlotte County Veterans Council has planned a Veterans Day Ceremony for 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte.
The ceremony will include a joint color guard and a groundbreaking for memorials dedicated to veterans and first responders. The First Responders Memorial will honor Charlotte County first responders including sheriff, police, firefighters and EMTs. The Military Service Memorial will honor all veterans of U.S. military services. Both memorials will be topped by eternal flames.
For information about the William R. Gaines Jr. Veteran Memorial Fund, visit www.wrgainesjr.org.
Veterans Day in Englewood
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10178 Englewood will have a service at 11:11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial, 641 W Dearborn St., Englewood. Everyone is invited.
Sgt. Moore Scholarship Reception
At 6:30 p.m., the North Port Art Center will host the Sgt. Phillip S. Moore Scholarship Reception. Moore is a veteran and served three combat deployments who suffers from PTSD and color blindness.
Through his art he has found salvation and rehabilitation. His paintings, “Art of War,” have been put in a calendar for purchase. Monies and donations will be used for veterans in the surrounding area that would like to take art classes and start their healing process. The art center is at 5950 Sam Shapos Way. For additional information, go to www.northportartcenter.org/art-art-of-war.html.
The Gallery at North Port
The Gallery at North Port, an independent living, assisted living, and memory care community, is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at 1322 N. Main St., North Port. The ceremony is open to the public and to families interested in senior housing in North Port and Sarasota County. The American Legion will open with a color guard and raising of the flag. Sam Lane is performing (pianist) the National Anthem and then the theme song for each branch of the military. The community will say the Pledge of Allegiance, then a special pinning where the Independent Living Activity Director, Allison Heredia, will say the name and branch of each veteran attending while they get pinned by the Legion. Following the ceremony will be a social hour where everyone can mingle with light refreshments and live music.
Deep Creek Elks
Deep Creek Elks Lodge 2763 will have a brief Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the post, 1133 Capricorn Blvd., Deep Creek. The lodge will offer free pulled pork barbecue lunches at no cost from noon to 2 p.m. Non-veteran guests can partake of the regularly priced menu, which includes pulled pork.
Venice ceremony
A Veterans Day ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in Patriots Park, Venice. This park has been the home of many patriotic events and has a girder from one of the Twin Towers as a centerpiece. Thursday's ceremony will include speeches by local dignitaries, including Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert and U.S. Rep. Greg Steube. The Sun Coast Wind Ensemble will perform, and a tribute to Barbara Vaughn will be featured. American Legion Post 159 is hosting the event.
Veterans Day concert in Venice
At 7 p.m., Brian Gurl and Michele Pruyn celebrate Veterans Day with an uplifting concert featuring a five-piece band performing songs by Woody Guthrie, Irving Berlin, Elvis Presley, Lee Greenwood and more, highlighted by a tribute to the country’s veterans.
The show will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice.
For more information, call 941-786-1100.
NOV. 13
At 7:30 a.m., the Military Heritage Museum will host its “Salute to Veterans Golf Scramble at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda.
This event is a yearly benefit for the museum. For more information, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.
NOV. 20
The Military Heritage Museum will host its Saturday at the Museum History Mini-Camp: Operation Thank You, Veterans.
This will be a learning experience in the museum’s engaging activity areas including Flight Simulators and Virtual Reality.
In collaboration with the Charlotte County Public Schools, this mini camp is designed for students in the fourth grade through eighth grade.
For more information, call 941-575-9002.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.