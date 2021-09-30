With the state’s hospitals seeing decreases in COVID-19 patients, a major Southwest Florida hospital said Thursday it will ease restrictions on visitors and has resumed non-emergency surgeries. Sarasota Memorial Hospital has not been allowing patient visitation, with limited exceptions. But starting Friday, it will allow most patients to have two visitors at a time. It resumed non-emergency surgeries this week.
“Having friends and family members at the bedside is an important part of the healing process,” Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Sarasota Campus President Lorrie Liang said in a prepared statement. “Now that the transmission rate of the virus has declined in our region, we felt we could gradually increase the number of visitors and surgeries, while keeping universal masking and pandemic protocols in place to protect our patients and staff.”
The hospital had 715 patients on Thursday, including 97 with COVID-19, according to its website. That was down from 111 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday. It also had 88 patients in its intensive-care unit Thursday, including 53 with COVID-19. After a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in July and August because of the highly contagious delta variant, Florida has seen steady decreases in hospitalizations in September.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ website Thursday showed that 5,797 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 6,258 on Wednesday. By comparison, Florida had 15,177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.