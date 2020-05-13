BSWANKY and Hospital Volunteers of Venice are teaming up to raise funds benefiting patients and visitors of Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
With volunteer work temporarily suspended, they still work to help the hospital’s mission, according to a news release from the hospital.
BSWANKY, a Sarasota luxury handbag retailer, is donating one of the company’s “most exclusive” handbags, of which only five were made, to the Hospital Volunteers of Venice for auction to help raise funds for scholarships, grants and medical equipment, such as chest pillows for open-heart surgery patients, the release states.
All handbags on BSWANKY’s website will give back 10% to the Hospital Volunteers of Venice until May 22, according to the news release.
“We are so grateful to the many local businesses that have supported our hospital through these unprecedented times, and BSWANKY’s efforts on behalf of our volunteer program and the face masks the company has donated are much appreciated,” Venice Regional CEO Karen Fordham said.
“We believe that facing the effects of the coronavirus is not all about profits and job loss, but about businesses coming together to help people here in our region,” BSWANKY CEO Gretchen Bauer said.
An online auction to help the Hospital Volunteers of Venice takes place until May 22.
People can buy “chances to win the limited-edition Sophie Himalaya Sundance handbag valued at $1,800, a cocktail party for 30, complimentary keychains, and a tour of the BSWANKY studio by visiting bit.ly/VenicePurseWith APurpose. Chances to win start at $35, with a total prize value of $2,500,” the release states.
The Hospital Volunteers of Venice has been supporting the hospital for 70 years and has nearly 500 members.
