The energy level at the Hospital Volunteers of Venice breakfast proved volunteers were ready to come together for some food and friendship.

The long-awaited event also gave members a chance to elect new officers and a new board.

Fick Fenstermaker and volunteer coordinator Ingrid Tetreault kept everyone on task.

Joan Schum took a bow for 22 years of volunteer service that included being past president of the group. She was presented with flowers and a brick for the HVV special patio.

Other volunteers were recognized, such as Frank Collins, known as the “Jack of all Trades.”

Lynn Miracle was elected the new president.

Watching more than 50 volunteers be recognized for their work and receive new badges, it was clear volunteer opportunities are many. Men and women serve as escorts, sit with families who need a hug, work in the gift shop, serve as guides and man information desks at the main hospital and Venice Healthpark.

Several work at the Elephant’s Trunk Thrift Shop.

Anyone who ever needed medical help and was served by a HVV volunteer knows their love and kindness. To become one of the volunteers, contact Tetreault at ShorePoint Health Venice.


Save the dates

“Expect the Unexpected” at the William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Public Library and enjoy a duo piano concert presented as the continued 70th anniversary celebration of Venice Musicale. On April 1-2 in the Community Room at 3 p.m., enjoy music and fun April Fool surprises.

One of our best

The special person of this week is Leigh Luongo. Most days she is the first person you see when entering the Elephant’s Trunk Thrift Shop.

Luongo was recognized at the breakfast for 19,000 volunteer hours and received a brick for the patio. The store provides thousands of scholarship dollars for students entering the medical field.

The furniture and “treasures galore” make the thrift shop a fun shopping experience. Luongo makes sure customers receive prompt help. She organizes deliveries and pick-ups. She is most accommodating.

Luongo is known for driving her cool black Mustang. She loves eating out and is a faithful food critic on Facebook.

She enjoys her family, and days at the beach are a major part of her life. Luongo is kind, fun and helpful and is always ready for a little Polish dialogue with friends.

Luongo is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments