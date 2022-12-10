SARASOTA – With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, three nonprofit hospitals are appealing an adverse ruling against them in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court.
After a four-day non-jury trial in June and following the submission of written arguments in the early fall, Circuit Judge Andrea McHugh ruled in favor of Sarasota County, saying that neither a special act of the Florida Legislature nor local ordinances had created an express contract obligating the county to pay for the care of indigent patients rendered by the hospitals since 2008.
Those costs have risen to $750 million, enough to cause nail-biting angst among county officials. To put that sum in context, the county’s current budget totals $1.5 billion.
The hospitals – Englewood Community Hospital (now HCA Florida Englewood Hospital), Venice Hospital (now the closed ShorePoint Health Venice), and Doctor’s Hospital (now HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital) — argued the special act and local ordinances had created an express contract between them and the county to reimburse them for the cost of care.
Had McHugh found that an express contract existed, then the county would have been liable for reimbursement.
McHugh also found that the county had not waived sovereign immunity, allowing it to be sued for reimbursement, through the special act or its own actions.
McHugh painstakingly reviewed the legislative history creating the special act and local ordinances relied upon by the hospitals in making their claims.
The state legislature in 1949 passed a special act that created the Sarasota County Public Hospital District. A special act is one that benefits an individual or locality as opposed to a law that has broader application.
That special act was amended in 1959, adding language that made it mandatory for the county to reimburse the hospital district for the care of “medically indigent persons.”
Additional language following those words is the cause of the current situation because the act goes on to speak of reimbursement to any other hospital that provides medical care to the indigent.
Sarasota County enacted a local ordinance in 1972 that followed the special act, but without the mandatory language.
Crucially, McHugh found that the hospitals did not learn about the special act until 2008, at which time they began seeking reimbursement.
“There would be no reason the County would want to enter into a contract for services the Private Hospitals were already providing, and, by 2000, were required to do by other state and federal laws,” McHugh wrote. “Likewise, it would be illogical for the County to enter into an open-ended contract to potentially pay hundreds of millions of dollars when its other indigent care ordinances carefully restrain and oversee such expenditures.”
With the filing of their notice of appeal, the county and hospitals will continue to battle in the 2nd District Court of Appeals and ultimately, the Florida Supreme Court while the amount owed continues to rise.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.