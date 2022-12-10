HCA Englewood

HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.

SARASOTA – With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, three nonprofit hospitals are appealing an adverse ruling against them in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court.

After a four-day non-jury trial in June and following the submission of written arguments in the early fall, Circuit Judge Andrea McHugh ruled in favor of Sarasota County, saying that neither a special act of the Florida Legislature nor local ordinances had created an express contract obligating the county to pay for the care of indigent patients rendered by the hospitals since 2008.


