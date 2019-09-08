Varieties

In-demand green plants come in a variety of sizes, prices and include some lesser-known but sure-to-be-loved varieties.

 COURTESY PHOTO/NAPSI

(NAPS) — Plants are having a moment — and 1-800-Flowers.com is embracing it with their newly expanded Plant Shop. Offering some of the most sought-after greenery for home décor enthusiasts, gift-givers and plant lovers alike, the Plant Shop now offers nearly 150 plants, including houseplants, blooming plants, succulents, bonsai, bamboo and more. Customers can also get expert tips and how-tos on selecting and caring for their plants with a newly created Gift Guide.

Ready for their insta close-up: house plants

Ready to bring style into any space, these in-demand green plants come in a variety of sizes, prices and include some lesser-known but sure-to-be-loved varieties, including the majesty palm, fiddle leaf fig, money tree and the snake plant, just to name a few.

From cacti to jade: Decorative and delightful succulents

Of course, no Plant Shop would be complete without easy-to-care-for succulents (an at-home gardener’s dream). Already boasting a robust assortment, the brand has added some unique new designs, including a charming collection of safari animal succulents and a succulent terrarium displayed in a stylish glass container.

Expert plant advice in just a few clicks

Adding to the excitement of the brand’s launch is the introduction of a Plant Gift Guide, a dedicated resource designed to help beginners and green thumbs alike select and care for their plants, including shopping by plant type and best sellers. A newly launched Plant The new Plant Corner is a destination for all things plants, serving as a resource where customers can get answers to all their plant questions.

Plants are growing on everyone

“Not only are plants experiencing growth as a category, but they are enjoying increased popularity among new audiences seeking their urban design aesthetic and wellness benefits,” said Alfred Palomares, Vice President, Merchandising, 1-800-Flowers.com. “The expansion of the Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com provides a destination to discover what’s trending among plant parents today and builds on our commitment to provide customers with ongoing newness in our assortment, innovative products and on-trend offerings.”

Have a plant you just can’t help but show off? Join the conversation with 1-800-Flowers.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using #MadeMeSmile.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments