(NAPS) — Plants are having a moment — and 1-800-Flowers.com is embracing it with their newly expanded Plant Shop. Offering some of the most sought-after greenery for home décor enthusiasts, gift-givers and plant lovers alike, the Plant Shop now offers nearly 150 plants, including houseplants, blooming plants, succulents, bonsai, bamboo and more. Customers can also get expert tips and how-tos on selecting and caring for their plants with a newly created Gift Guide.
Ready for their insta close-up: house plants
Ready to bring style into any space, these in-demand green plants come in a variety of sizes, prices and include some lesser-known but sure-to-be-loved varieties, including the majesty palm, fiddle leaf fig, money tree and the snake plant, just to name a few.
From cacti to jade: Decorative and delightful succulents
Of course, no Plant Shop would be complete without easy-to-care-for succulents (an at-home gardener’s dream). Already boasting a robust assortment, the brand has added some unique new designs, including a charming collection of safari animal succulents and a succulent terrarium displayed in a stylish glass container.
Expert plant advice in just a few clicks
Adding to the excitement of the brand’s launch is the introduction of a Plant Gift Guide, a dedicated resource designed to help beginners and green thumbs alike select and care for their plants, including shopping by plant type and best sellers. A newly launched Plant The new Plant Corner is a destination for all things plants, serving as a resource where customers can get answers to all their plant questions.
Plants are growing on everyone
“Not only are plants experiencing growth as a category, but they are enjoying increased popularity among new audiences seeking their urban design aesthetic and wellness benefits,” said Alfred Palomares, Vice President, Merchandising, 1-800-Flowers.com. “The expansion of the Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com provides a destination to discover what’s trending among plant parents today and builds on our commitment to provide customers with ongoing newness in our assortment, innovative products and on-trend offerings.”
Have a plant you just can’t help but show off? Join the conversation with 1-800-Flowers.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using #MadeMeSmile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.