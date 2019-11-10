Staff Report
The city of North Port’s 13th annual 12 Days of Giving food and toy drive is set for Dec. 2-13.
Here are three ways people can help:
• Community food drive. Donate nonperishable food items, paper products, zip-top bags or food storage containers to be distributed through North Port Social Services.
• Community toy drive. Donate new, unwrapped toys for kids aged newborn to 15 to be distributed through North Port Social Services.
• Backpack Angels. Help homeless students in North Port by donating toiletry items, school supplies, backpacks, bicycles and other items to be distributed through the Backpack Angels.
Drop-off locations include:
City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
North Port Police Department, 4980 City Hall Blvd.
Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 Price Blvd.
Public Works office, 6207 N. Chamberlain Blvd.
North Port Utilities, 6644 Price Blvd.
Fire Station 81, 4980 City Center Blvd.
All donations are distributed directly to North Port residents in need. For more information, call Neighborhood Development Services at 941-429-7188.
What’s the Senior Giving Tree?
North Port Social Services Division, in partnership with the Senior Center and the Senior Friendship Center, provide a holiday experience for seniors ages 60 and above. Seniors must be North Port residents and must show proof with a valid ID. To register, visit the North Port Senior Center or the Senior Friendship Center at 4940 Pan American Blvd.
The North Port Senior Center is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday. The Senior Friendship Center is open 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Space in the program is limited. Registration is available through Nov. 30 or until the program is filled.
Businesses, groups can help
There are several opportunities for businesses, organizations, and individuals to make a difference through the Home for the Holidays Program.
Here are some ideas:
• Donate to the City’s annual 12 Days of Giving Food Drive. The food is delivered to a local food pantry.
• Participate in the Adopt-n-Shop or Senior Giving Tree program. Adopt a family through the City’s Social Services Division or donate to the Senior Giving Tree luncheon.
• Donate a gift card. Gift cards are welcome from any store. The Social Services Division will make sure that your gift card donation is provided to a family that needs it most.
• Donate cash or check. With a cash donation, you can provide the Social Services Division instructions on the way you would like the funding to be used. Not sure how to use it? They City will find the best way to use it to make sure that it assists families during the holidays.
• Volunteer. Volunteers are needed for all of the holiday events.
Adopt-n-Shop Program
Adopting a family is one of the most rewarding ways to make a difference during the holiday season. Families who are registered through the Home for the Holidays Program can select to be adopted by individuals, organizations, or businesses. Their information, including names, children’s names and ages, gift preferences, and more, is provided to the adopter. Adopters then go shopping, wrap gifts, and supply goods (sometimes even food) to their adoptees.
Adopt as many families as you would like. This is a great exercise for businesses and nonprofits who want to get their employees involved in making a difference. Families can adopt other families.
Senior Giving Tree luncheon
Through the Social Services Division’s new Senior Giving Tree program, individuals, businesses, and organizations can donate to a luncheon designed to provide local seniors a holiday experience. The luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at the North Port Community Education Center. Contact the Social Services Division to learn what donations are needed.
For more information about these programs, contact the City’s Social Services Division at 941-429-3700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.