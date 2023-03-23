SARASOTA — How far is too far when it comes to public comment at board meetings?
Sarasota County School Board member Tom Edwards and the board’s chair Bridget Ziegler have differing opinions.
Edwards — who has asked the chair to “shut down” the “homophobic, bigoted” attacks from some frequent speakers — walked out of Tuesday night’s School Board meeting during the public input portion.
Edwards, who is openly gay, wasn’t alone in calling for more civility at board meetings. More than 20 speakers at Tuesday’s meeting asked Ziegler for just that, defending Edwards from what several labeled vitriol and “vile speech” from public speakers at the previous board meeting.
While public comment at Sarasota County School Board meetings has been contentious over the past four years, the March 7 meeting seemed to cross a line for many. Frequent speaker Melissa Bakondy used nearly all of her three minutes of time to focus on Edwards.
She criticized his stand on the 2021 mask mandate, and his backing of Character Strong — a character-building curriculum that the board voted later in the meeting to cancel — and his position against allowing parents to walk their children to classrooms.
Bakondy also focused on Edwards’ social media posts showing him reading to elementary students during a district event.
“We have a problem,” Bakondy said. “Did those parents consent to this? Did Mr. Edwards have a background check prior to reading to our children?
“I find it ironic that Mr. Edwards does not want to allow parents to walk their children into schools, but it is perfectly acceptable that Mr. Edwards, a gay liquor salesman and supporter of LGBTQ-grooming events like Queer Con, go into our schools and read to our young children and post the pictures on his Facebook page?”
She continued her rebuke of Edwards.
“Mr. Edwards appears to be a lawbreaker and LGBTQ groomer. I’m calling for an investigation of Mr. Edwards and the details surrounding his ‘working from the inside’ to be about his woke agenda, this participation in LGBTQ events and putting them on Facebook.”
She called for the district to notify parents about the event and called for Edwards to be removed from his board seat.
“You call us parent activists when it is really you who are the real calculated activist working behind the scenes,” she said. “Finally, I am calling on Gov. DeSantis to remove woke School Board (member) Tom Edwards. I see (him) as a threat to the innocence of our children and to the people and to the rule of law in our great state of Florida.”
Someone in the audience shouted: “Bigot. You are a homophobic bigot.”
Ziegler, her hand on her forehead, called for the next public speaker.
‘I APOLOGIZE TO YOU’
Later in the March 7 meeting, during board member comments, Ziegler invoked her “right of privilege” and spoke first.
“I feel that was wildly inappropriate and uncomfortable and I apologize to you, Mr. Edwards,” Ziegler said.
“Because, just as I don’t believe someone’s sexual orientation should be discussed in a classroom or in an office, I don’t believe it’s acceptable to be discussed at this dais or in our chambers, so I apologize for that,” she said.
During his turn for public comment, Edwards addressed the comments as well. First, he apologized to the guest student who had been sitting on the dais, but who had left before commissioner comments. He called the public comments “bigoted and homophobic.”
“I will make a comment to the chair. These personal attacks, frankly, I am used to. It’s common sport that these folks like to come in here and do that to me. But I’ll start by saying the chair should shut it down. Not for me, I can take it. I’m used to it. I’ve been doing it for two years at almost every School Board meeting to probably worse than what they did today.
“It’s not for me that the chair should shut it down,” Edwards continued. “It’s for our fellow colleagues. It’s for our educators. It’s for our superintendent. It’s unacceptable and here’s where it starts. When the governor is someone who puts out a ‘hit list’ and then is name-calling. We don’t accept that from our students. Why are we accepting it from our elected officials and why are we accepting it in the School Board room?”
Before the meeting was adjourned, Ziegler returned to the situation again.
“I actually still believe this chamber warrants high decorum and there are differences of opinion — drastically — but to me, in order to run a steady meeting, interrupting and causing further escalation does not benefit things ... But I certainly did take the time to make my thoughts made.
“I would add one more thought,” Ziegler continued. “I don’t think we do ourselves any service as we add the elevation in the comments. You’re entitled to your comments, just as anyone else that’s here, too. But my independent comments are, as you elevate more the political discussion — as you say that you don’t want them to be political — yet constant political comments on elected officials.”
DECORUM ON WORKSHOP AGENDA
During the School Board’s workshop Tuesday, Ziegler addressed the topic of decorum.
“I know that we have received a lot of comments and feedback and concerns, and I will say that, as was mentioned before, I believe that we have to do our best to model good behavior and get our focus back to what we are here to do, which is the education of Sarasota County students,” Ziegler said.
She said that over the past few years there’s been “an acceptance or normalization of words that we would never hear before” in professional settings. “Calling people all sorts of names. I could go on and list them. And it goes all around. And I think they’re all awful,” she said.
However, she said, as a governing body, “I believe that there’s a fine line when it comes to interrupting and imposing upon someone’s right to petition their government. Doesn’t mean I agree with things that are said, and oftentimes I think over the years, there’s a lot of things that are said that I definitely would never say, or agree with.
“I will make sure there is a safe environment and that there are no threats or profanity used … I don’t foresee an end to the turbulent conversations that the public is absolutely afforded to have. Because there are concerns on all sides that have merit, and I think … whether we agree with it or not, dismissing things or concerns is not the path forward,” Ziegler said.
WALK OUT
The conversation continued at Tuesday night’s School Board meeting, where the first 16 public speakers took to the podium, many defending Edwards, others asking for a re-establishment of the civility code at meetings.
Gene Hutton, of Venice, called Bakondy’s words “vile speech” and asked for people concerned about homosexuality to “stop reacting and listen.”
Jason Champion admonished the board for the “homophobic attack” and “the vitriol” at the previous meeting.
But the 17th speaker, Sally Nista, criticized the speakers who supported Edwards.
“It’s interesting that until 45 minutes ago, nobody said what Melissa Bakondy said at the last meeting was a lie or false. Tom Edwards is who he is. The fact that Melissa points out is what seems to be so upsetting. Why is it upsetting? Because of what Tom stands for and what Tom wants to do to our children in this school district isn’t what a majority….” when she was interrupted by boos and shouts from the audience.
Ziegler spoke to the crowd.
“Everyone, excuse me. Calm down,” Ziegler said. “There have been multiple comments about lots of different people. If we just allow the people to speak and move forward. The picking and choosing ….”
That’s when Edwards stood to leave.
“I’m sorry, I’m not going to sit here and allow this to continue,” Edwards said as he stood up.
He walked past Nista at the podium who repeated “Do as I say, not as I do.”
Ziegler recessed the meeting for four minutes. During that time about 25 people also left the meeting room.
When the meeting resumed, the public comments continued.
Sandy Armstrong said it was “shameful” that Ziegler didn’t “stop the tirade against Tom Edwards.”
Randy Jacobsen called Ziegler’s “apology that was really a non-apology,” and was let down by “equally stunning no-comments from the other board members.”
Bakondy took her turn at the podium as well, criticizing Edwards for not “being able to handle a little push-back.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.