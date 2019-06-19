Ever wondered how Florida you really are? We’re here to give you a better idea.
Recently, a graphic asking “How Southern are you?” went viral on social media, allowing people to rate themselves based on how many Southern foods they had tried, like gumbo, chicken fried steak and butter beans.
So we decided to put together our own informal list of what it takes to be a Floridian. We didn’t stop at just food. You’ll find some friendly pests and weather phenomenons on here as well.
If you find yourself nodding your head and relating to most of the items on this list, rest assured, you’re definitely a Floridian.
1. You’ve lived through a Florida rainstorm and you know that things will blow over if you wait it out about … 10 minutes.
2. You can immediately identify a snowbird by their out-of-state license plates and inability to drive.
3. In the summer, you start sweating the second you leave your house. (Sometimes even before the summer.)
4. But once it hits a cool 70 degrees, you’ll bust out the parka.
5. You’ve (seriously) asked the question: “Have you ever seen snow?”
6. You’ve worn a Hawaiian shirt before — unironically.
7. You’ve enjoyed some fresh-squeezed orange juice. You know citrus is an essential element of living in Florida.
8. Key lime pie: We love it, but it’s not actually green. And we know the difference between a Key lime and a regular lime.
9. The first time you find a giant, flying cockroach, you scream and just hope it will go away. But by the 50th time, you’re desensitized and you start calling them palmetto bugs.
10. Your car has been covered by swarming lovebugs far too many times.
11. You’ve spotted a manatee in the water and immediately told all of your friends.
12. Waking up to an alligator in your home. Or really any interaction with an alligator.
13. You’ve anxiously shared hurricane memes on Facebook.
14. You’ve enjoyed a conch fritter, fried mullet or any type of fried seafood.
15. You’ve taken your cocktail by the water. What is Florida if not the country’s tiki bar?
16. You probably have an orange or lemon tree in your backyard.
17. You’ve tasted a Plant City strawberry.
18. You’ve probably lost one friend or family member to this classic rivalry: University of Florida vs. Florida State University.
19. Ever had a seagull steal your lunch? Yeah, us, too.
20. Some rooms mystify you. A basement? What’s that?
21. Other rooms don’t mystify you at all. We love a good Florida room.
So how Florida are you?
Methodology: If you’re wondering how this list was compiled, we’re happy to tell you. We asked our newsroom. But we know there must be quintessential Florida items that we missed. Feel free to let us know.
-Times staff writer Allison Graves contributed to this report.
