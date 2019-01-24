COST COMPARISONS OF VACATIONS USING RECREATIONAL VEHICLES VERSUS OTHER TYPES OF VACATIONS (4-PERSON TRAVEL PARTY)

VACATION MODE OF TRAVEL 3 DAYS 7 DAYS 14 DAYS

Personal car, towing their folding camping trailer, staying at campgrounds, and preparing all meals in the trailer or outdoors at campsites. $721 $1,634 $3,158

Light-duty truck/SUV, towing their travel trailer, staying at campgrounds, and preparing all meals in the trailer or outdoors at campsites. $880 $1,997 $3,854

Compact motorhome, staying at campgrounds, and preparing all meals in the motorhome or outdoors at campsites. $880 $2,035 $4,033

Type C motorhome, staying at campgrounds, and preparing all meals in the motorhome or outdoors at campsites. $930 $2,149 $4,232

Personal car, staying at hotels/motels, and eating meals in restaurants. $1,128 $2,906 $5,456

Airline, renting a car at the destination, staying at hotels/motels, and eating meals in restaurants. $2,958 $4,045 $6,792

Airplane, staying at a rental house/condominium, and eating the majority of meals in the rental unit. $2,329 $3,133 $5,162

Personal Type A motorhome, staying at campgrounds, and preparing all meals in the motorhome or outside at campsites. $1,671 $4,465 $7,700

First-class airline, renting a premium car at the destination, staying at upscale hotels, and eating meals in restaurants. $5,619 $7,631 $12,170

Source: PFK Consulting, USA

