HOW TO CONTACT YOUR LEGISLATOR
State Representatives
State Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte)
Port Charlotte Office: (941) 613-0914
Tallahassee Office: (850) 717-5075
State Rep. James Buchanan (R-Sarasota)
North Port Office: 941-429-4560
Tallahassee Office: 850-717-5074
State Rep. Melony Bell (R-Bartow)
Fort Meade Office: (863) 285-1101
Tallahassee Office: (850) 717-5056
State Senators
State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota)
Sarasota Office: (941) 378-6309
Tallahassee Office: (850) 487-5023
State Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow)
Bartow Office: (863) 534-0073
Punta Gorda Office: (941) 575-5717
Tallahassee Office: (850) 487-5026
State Officials
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)
Tallahassee Office: (850) 488-7146
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez (R)
Tallahassee Office: (850) 488-7146
Attorney General Ashley Moody (R)
Tallahassee Office: (850) 414-3300
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (R)
Tallahassee Office: (850) 413-2850
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried (D)
Tallahassee Office: (850) 488-3022
U.S. Representatives
Rep. Greg Steube (R)
Punta Gorda Office: (941) 499-3214
Venice Office: (941) 499-3214
D.C. Office: (202) 225-5792
U.S. Senators
Sen. Marco Rubio (R)
Fort Myers Office: (866) 630-7106
Tampa Office: (813) 853-1099
D.C. Office: (202) 224-3041
Sen. Rick Scott (R)
Tampa Office: (813) 225-7040
Naples Office: (239) 231-7890
D.C. Office: (202) 224-5274
