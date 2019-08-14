I was sitting on my front porch late one afternoon, a delightfully shady porch at that time of day. I noticed a group of folks slowly strolling down my street. I could hear them a block away. Their conversations were here and there but they always seemed to come back to the plants and trees they were seeing along the way.
“Is that a Banyan tree?”
“Look at all the mangoes on that tree”
“What is that plant? It’s so beautiful!”
As they passed my house I overheard the younger one — well, he might have been pushing 60 — say “Now that’s a true Florida yard!” I quietly agreed. But it got me thinking. I know what a true Florida yard is not. It’s not miles and miles of perfectly trimmed hedges, white stone landscape beds with very few plants in sight and large expanses of pristine lawn but no trees for shade.
So what exactly is a true Florida yard?
YOU’LL KNOW WHEN YOU FEEL IT
Well, there is no “exactly.” There is only a feeling. How your environment makes you feel can affect other parts of your daily life.
Providing for and protecting wildlife in your own little world brings with it a real sense of purpose and great satisfaction.
Using water wisely, always being conscious of how you deal with pests, diseases and nutritional issues and realizing that what you do in your own yard will impact more that just your space.
All of these things combined help to foster feelings of pride and well being. In Florida, all of our environments are connected. Try not to forget that.
I believe that a true Florida yard reflects the beauty of natural Florida and the folks who embrace it. We are fortunate enough to live far enough south that we can grow so many diverse plants both natives and Florida Friendly non-natives that our choices are almost endless.
A true Florida yard is not sterile. It’s vibrant, growing and forever changing.
Developing a great Florida yard takes planning while still remaining open to change and encouraging spontaneity and creativity. But mostly it takes time and patience.
TREES SET THE STAGE
First, get some trees planted. In my own yard I identified the areas where I wanted shade and planted the slower growing oaks first to get them going. The area around that small newly planted oak was essentially still a full sun planting space now and would be for a while. Knowing full well that in the next 5 to 10 years the shade created by that little oak would grow, I prepared myself mentally for changes to the plantings around and beneath it that would become necessary in the future.
I added a gumbo limbo and a jacaranda tree a few years later, and with every new tree was an opportunity to create new planting islands around them. Those islands gave me the space to introduce new plant varieties into my garden both native and non-native.
This Florida garden was taking shape before my eyes and it was glorious! Birds, bees and butterflies were abundant. Snakes and squirrels found food and shelter there. Weeding became a pleasure as there were so few of them anymore, plus it gave me an opportunity to explore all the new things going on in this environment that I had created.
Hand watering was only necessary in the driest of months. Beneficial insects for the most part took care of the pests. I learned early on not to expect perfection from every living thing in my garden. I learned tolerance. Now that’s a good feeling.
I’ll admit that my Florida yard could use a little clean up at this point, but considering I haven’t done any work in the garden in over a year, it still serves the same purposes as it did when it first came to life.
There’s a bit of untamed wildness going on now, but I prefer to call it organized chaos! It’s probably a little too wild for most folks tastes, but it doesn’t have to be. I’ll tame it a little when I get the time, but only a little.
So here’s the gig: Perfect landscapes are sometimes just that, perfect. Too perfect.
A true Florida yard gives it’s caretakers a sense of accomplishment and security in knowing that they are doing all they can to preserve and protect that which has become precious to them and to all of us as well as creating a beautiful space that evokes a conscious peace in all who experience it.
A true Florida yard isn’t really a thing, it’s a feeling. One that is contagious as evidenced by the comments of a total stranger on a late summer afternoon. Create it in your own part of the world.
Becky Copenhaver is a Certified Master Gardener, certified Horticulture Professional and former certified Landscape Designer. She is the owner of Becky’s Garden Shoppe at 6450 Elliott St in Punta Gorda. She can be reached at 941-621-8551 or beckysgardenshoppe@comcast.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.