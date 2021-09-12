The pandemic stalled weddings everywhere, but it also proved oddly serendipitous for one Punta Gorda entrepreneur who’s beaten adversity before.
Kimberly Aya, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, and Punta Gorda Isles, who makes cakes for weddings and other celebrations, sat idle for a year and a half.
However, her products hold up better than you’d think.
Aya started her Fun Cakes bakery in Europe, where she and her husband lived for 15 years. After moving back to the States, she planned to continue baking in her own storefront.
In March 2007, right after she’d set up her faux display cakes at a bridal show, the storefront rental fell through.
But all was not lost. To her amazement, Aya said, “99% of the brides at the show asked if they could just use my display cakes. How does that work? What do you serve?”
After three days of brides asking for fake cakes, she figured: Well, there we go. Give customers what they want, not what you think is a good idea. Besides, she likes to decorate, not wash dishes afterward.
From then on, she rented cakes —“cake of your dreams at a cost you can afford.”
Just like display cakes, the rentals had Styrofoam bodies covered with rolled sheets of fondant and decorated with as many as 3,000 handmade gum-paste sugar decorations.
Couples solve the “What do you serve?” problem by purchasing an affordable sheet cake or cupcakes from their local bakery.
For the bride-and-groom cake-feeding photo, Fun Cakes come with a fondant-covered trapdoor on the bottom tier, covering a secret compartment where couples can place three Twinkies or real cake.
A Fun Cakes creation also eliminates venue cake-cutting fees (lesser or no charge for sheet cakes), allows clean and easy cuts, ensures that what guests eat won’t have sat around for days while being decorated, and won’t melt at an outdoor Florida wedding or quinceañera.
Customers would order a cake, have it shipped fully assembled, then pack it up and ship it back after the event.
While the national average cost of a slice of wedding cake runs $7, Fun Cakes’ average slice cost would be $2. A whole fake cake costs $200 to $3,000, depending on number of tiers, decorations and shipping location.
Aya has shipped as far as Australia and once shipped 350 unique cakes to MAC Cosmetics locations around the world.
Eight years after starting, she landed a spot on Season 6 of “Shark Tank.” No deal, no shark, but the appearance boosted Fun Cakes’ fortunes even more. The faux delicacies have been used in “The Hangover” movie and scores of TV shows, including “Regis and Kelly” and “Rachael Ray.”
Aya has been asked to enter Food Network cake competitions, but the closest she came was crafting a multi-tier cake of stacked books for a Duff (“Ace of Cakes”) Goldman book signing.
“He told me my cakes were gorgeous,” she said.
Aya’s original business concept might have been rental. But in the post-COVID world of weddings and celebrations, she’s discovered a new win-win.
She charges clients the same, with free shipping, and simply lets them keep their cake, without having to package or pay for its return.
“This makes more sense all around,” she said. “And I don’t need a 4,000-square-foot studio to store all those cakes.”
For more information, visit www.cakerental.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.