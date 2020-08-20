Pay attention to the news

 You’ll learn where the storm is heading. They can change course quickly. Also, pay attention to any evacuation orders or other advice from emergency management officials.

Keep food supplies on hand

 Each time you go to the grocery store, pick up an extra case of water or an extra can of vegetables (take advantage of two-for-one deals). This will help you be well-stocked when a storm approaches. Other helpful supplies include garbage bags, paper landscaping bags, plastic/rubber gloves, first aid kit (you’ll be surprised how many times you cut/scrape yourself), bleach, paper towels and cleaning wipes.

Protect you home

 Invest in shutters or storm windows.

Do your laundry

 If a storm hits, you could be left without electricity for several days and loads of dirty clothes.

Fill the bathtub right before a storm hits

 You might need the water to help flush your toilet (fill a one-gallon bucket and pour it into the toilet to flush it).

Take empty two-liter bottles and fill them with water

 Put those in your freezer. It will help keep your food frozen longer.

Have plenty of flashlights

 Also, bring in some of those outdoor solar lights to help illuminate the inside of your house.

Invest in mosquito repellent and sunscreen

 After the storm, your screens may be gone and you may be without electricity so your windows will be open for whatever breeze is available. That means mosquitoes will be your new guests. You’ll also be outside more so be sure to wear sunscreen and a hat.

Be prepared for other visitors

 Snakes, rats, ants and other vermin will be displaced from their usual habitat and may try to share yours.

Don’t go swimming or surfing in the Gulf

 After the storm, there likely will be dangerous rip tide currents.

Put a few cans of tire sealant in your car

 The roads may be littered with nails, glass and other sharp items for months.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments