Seniors Blue Book University will present a free seminar Nov. 5 concerning identity theft and scamming and how to protect oneself.
Elderly individuals are the most frequent targets of fraud scams.
No matter what the circumstance is, seniors are at risk for fraud and identity theft as the numbers continue to rise. In today’s day and age, it’s incredibly important to know how to protect yourself and be one less victim of the frauds and scams in our area.
Join the panel of experts as they address the issue of theft, scamming, how to protect yourself, securing your assets, how to use the internet safely, the common scams in the area, current statistics, and more.
A panel of local experts will present “Identity Theft & Scamming: How To Protect Yourself” from 10 a.m. until noon, at Suncoast Technical College Sarasota, 4748 South Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL 34233).
The event is free but reservations are required. Call 941-351-3630 to reserve a seat.
Visit: SeniorsBlueBook.com to learn more about housing and aging well.
