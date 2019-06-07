It could happen at a concert, in a bank, at a club, a government building, a church, synagogue, or mosque. This year, there have been 181 mass shootings across the United States, according to masshootingtracker.org.
Tuesday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is offering an Active Shooter Seminar at Charlotte Technical Center at 9:30 a.m. taught by Sgt. Mark Bala, of the CCSO Training Division.
“We want this stuff to stop,” Bala said. “We want people to see things ahead of time, report stuff to the Sheriff’s Office. I would love to have people more observant. If you see something that makes you think that something is up, your stomach, your gut instinct says something is wrong here, your intuition tells you something is wrong, maybe you should get on the phone and call the Sheriff’s Office. We want to respond to something before it happens. Suspicious people, activity, someone who has some challenges mentally, we could intervene and help prevent this type of action or other types of crime.”
Q: Who is the seminar for?
A: Anyone who has an interest in learning more about how to respond to an incident such as an active shooter.
Q: What will be covered?
A: The objectives of an active killer, situational awareness, and options for responding to an active shooter.
Q: What are my options during an active shooting?
A: Run, hide, or fight.
“Primarily those are the three options,” Bala said. “However, we’ll discuss proper mindset and awareness levels. You might be able to see something happening before it happens and that way you have more of an opportunity to respond. If it is thrust upon you rapidly, you will already hopefully have created in your mind a plan of action that you can quickly resort to.”
Q: How do I know which to choose?
A: It depends where you are and what the options are based on your surroundings. In close quarters, fighting may be the best option.
“If you’re there and the killer has turned their back to you, and you know there’s no way to escape, you may have to fight,” Bala said. “It’s best mentally to think about that now before that day happens.”
Q: What if I don’t want to think about an active shooter?
A: “If you have not thought about this, you may just not respond at all. You may freeze. We hope you survive it.”
Q: Why is this an important topic?
A: “We have incidences all over the world where we have active killers. I say active killers because it doesn’t have to be a shooter. It could be a vehicle-born explosive device, people with knives, people run people over with vehicles. No matter where you’re at in the world, this can happen and does happen. We should be aware what our response options are and what they could be, because if you have not practiced and if you have not thought about this before something happens, when that moment happens you don’t have time to practice.”
