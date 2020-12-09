ROTONDA WEST — Thanks to Charlotte County voters, long-neglected G.C. Herring Park will rise like a phoenix to become a premier community park in Rotonda West.
What that phoenix will look like depends partly upon the public input the county receives.
Tucked in next to American Legion Post 113 on Indiana Avenue, a short residential street that shoots off the Cape Haze Drive roundabout, GC Herring Park is in worn, if not dilapidated, condition. The picnic tables are worn out. The asphalt track is crumbling. The playground equipment is gone.
The park is used almost exclusively by radio-controlled vehicle enthusiasts who maintain a well-designed off-road dirt track and drag strip for all manner of miniature machines.
But the park was listed as one of 1% sales tax projects which voters approved
