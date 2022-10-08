ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Elks Lodge 2378 suffered insult and injury in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
The lodge sustained significant damage that could exceed $4 million, if not $5 million, Elks Exalted Ruler Jim Masucci said.
But along with the repairs, which are now underway, someone stole the bronzed elk statue that sat upon the podium for decades.
Ian knocked over the statue. It soon disappeared. Masucci estimated the value of the statue at $5,000, maybe more.
The restoration of the lodge is well underway. First Onsite construction crews gutted most of the lodge Friday.
The good news, Masucci said, is that the bar and the lodge's kitchen appear to be intact.
That's important since the lodge, known for hosting fundraisers for various Englewood nonprofits and organizations over the decades, will need to hold a fundraiser for itself.
"We are rebuilding and I am optimistic we will be reopening in a couple of months," Masucci said.
The lodge began in 1967 when Tom Dignam wrote a letter to the Secretary of the Florida State Elks Association asking how to establish an Elks lodge, according to The Daily Sun's archives.
On Oct. 15, 1967, 484 men were initiated into the Englewood Elks. The first Lodge building was located at the old IGA Grocery Store on Dearborn Street. When this building became too small, a new building was built in 1978 at the current lodge site at 401 N. Indiana Ave.
The building was expanded in 1985 and again in 1987.
