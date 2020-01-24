VENICE — Watching a television show while growing up led to a career and passion for hurricane hunter.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Lt. Cmdr. Lindsey Norman spoke Wednesday night at a Venice Aviation Society meeting to bring awareness of NOAA.
In an area of hurricane activity, her job and stories held a lot of interest.
Norman is a pilot for the NOAA Corps and was a member of the first all-female Hurricane Hunter crew. She is based in Lakeland.
After watching the show “Hurricane Hunters” growing up, Norman found her passion and future career.
“I was a kid, and I always thought it was really cool,” Norman said. “But I didn’t know how I could get into something like that.”
While completing her bachelor’s degree at Tulane University, Norman enrolled herself in a summer internship with NOAA and applied for a position right after college.
“Usually it takes applicants at least two attempts to be accepted, but they thankfully took me on my first go,” Norman said.
NOAA is under the umbrella of the United States Department of Commerce. Its responsibilities include monitoring the environment and climate, while working to maintain them.
Due to its competitive aviation program and NOAA’s rule of a three-year minimum of ship duty, Norman spent her first 3½ years of service on one of their 16 ships participating in oceanic and atmospheric research.
Halfway through her sea tour, NOAA began asking for flight applications and accepted Norman’s immediately.
Five years later, she flew aboard a Hurricane Hunter aircraft with NOAA’s first all-female crew, preparing to fly into Hurricane Dorian.
“If you look into it, aviation-wise, women are very underrepresented,” she said. “But I have been really fortunate to having flown with Capt. Kristie Twining and Lt. Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington ... they were my mentors.”
They are keys to her future, she said.
“Being able to have such strong mentors like that made me want to do more and go further in my career.”
Among her other missions is hosting presentations and seminars specific to bringing NOAA to the forefront along with the furtherment of electronic flight planning software.
The presentation, which lasted about an hour, covered the work NOAA undertakes. From hurricane hunting to fish migration, Norman explained how and why NOAA was involved.
Veterans pilots at the Venice Aviation Society meeting — held at Venice City Hall — reminisced on their piloting days. Norman showed her personal video of a Hurricane Hunter penetrating the eye of Hurricane Irma, which sparked many questions for her after the assembly.
“I want people to have more visibility on NOAA’s unique missions,” she said. “I just want them to have a little more background on who they get their information from and to heed their warnings if a storm were to impact the area.”
