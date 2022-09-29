 Skip to main content
Hurricane Ian missed Tampa Bay but storm winds brought down trees, caused significant power outages

Emergency evacuation orders have been lifted in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties with Hurricane Ian’s landfall and extensive storm surge damage centered to the south.

Tampa area governments issued widespread evacuation orders leading to a significant exodus from the region with some storm forecasters projecting a possible hit to Tampa Bay.

Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian resulted in fallen trees and power outages in the Tampa area including in Pinellas Park.


Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian didn't directly hit Tampa and Pinellas County as some models projected. Still, the storm caused damage and knocked out power for plenty of Bay area residents.
Hurricane Ian

A palm tree dropped by Hurricane Ian's strong winds in the Mainlands area of Pinellas Park.
