Hurricane Ian missed Tampa Bay but storm winds brought down trees, caused significant power outages

Emergency evacuation orders have been lifted in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties with Hurricane Ian’s landfall and extensive storm surge damage centered to the south.
Tampa area governments issued widespread evacuation orders leading to a significant exodus from the region with some storm forecasters projecting a possible hit to Tampa Bay.
Ian ended up avoiding Tampa and St. Pete replicating the path of Hurricane Charley in 2004 hitting the Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, Naples, Venice and Punta Gorda areas more than 150 miles to the south.
Still, the Tampa-St. Petersburg area has seen downed trees, wind damage and power outages.
As of early Thursday afternoon, Duke Energy reports 219,000 customers without electricity in the Tampa-St. Pete area with 179,000 without power in Pinellas County.
Another 252,000 Duke Energy customers in Orlando, 64,000 in Lakeland and 49,000 near Sebring are without power, according to the North Carolina-based utility.
Tampa Electric Company (TECO) had malfunctions with its outage map on Wednesday. The local utility reported more than 262,000 customers in Hillsborough County without power.
U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park was temporarily closed near Ulmerton Road Wednesday night because of debris in the busy roadway.
There were a number of trees down in the area after the winds and rains of Ian.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Tampa International Airport could be open Friday morning.
She said emergency officials will start to deploy drones, as winds die down, to gauge damage.
Pinellas law enforcement agencies have also reopened barrier island and wealthy and tourism-heavy beach areas such as Treasure Island, Madeira Beach and Clearwater Beach.
Police, fire and emergency response departments from Tampa area and other Florida counties are also sending personnel and assets to heavily damaged areas of Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Colliers counties.
