More than 2.6 million Floridians are without power after Hurricane Ian and its intense winds, rain and a dangerous storm surge.
PowerOutages.us, (which tracks electricity disruptions and blackouts) reports more than 2.63 million Florida utility customers without electricity as of Thursday afternoon with Ian bringing major damage to southwestern areas of the state.
The storms impacts are also being felt in the Tampa-St. Petersburg and Orlando areas but the destruction and loss of property and life is centered in communities such as Naples, Sanibel Island, Venice, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
Florida Power & Light (FPL) has more than 1.2 million customers without power as of Thursday afternoon.
FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy promised during a media briefing an extensive and cooperative effort among various utilities to restore power to scores of Florida households worried about going days without air conditioning, internet access and other needs and comforts.
Duke Energy has more than 676,000 customers with outages including in Pinellas County, Lakeland and Orlando. The Lee County Electric Coop has close to 204,000 rate payers without power displaying the brunt and breadth of the monster hurricane.
The Peace River Electric Coop has approximately 47,000 customers dealing with blackouts with 89% of its Manatee County customers impacted. Tampa Electric Co. (TECO) has approximately 279,000 customers without electricity, according to the tracking site.
Major blackouts are occurring in Lee, Charlotte, Collier and Sarasota counties, according to outage data.
The number of impacted customers grew as the hurricane hit interior areas of the state including Polk County and Orlando.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said there are 42,000 linemen and other repair personnel poised to deal with outages and downed power lines. The governor is also deploying 7,000 National Guard troops to respond to the storm.
High winds, storm surge and high winds could delay response times for outages with some Florida localities also pulling emergency responders during the height of Ian. As winds subside and Ian moves towards the Atlantic Ocean, more utility and emergency responders will be able to be deployed to help impacted communities and neighborhoods.
Still, utilities and DeSantis will face scrutiny, including praise or blame, over the response to the outages and how quickly residents and businesses can get back power, air conditioning and internet access.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the governor said there would be a large deployment of personnel and resources to impacted areas after the severe storm conditions subside. DeSantis called the storm surge and dangerous flooding historical saying a "biblical storm surge" hit Sanibel Island.
