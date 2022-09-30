State officials confirmed 21 deaths from Hurricane Ian during a media briefing Friday morning.
That number is expected to grow as rescue crews and emergency responders gain more access to areas of the state decimated by the monster storm which roared ashore on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The fatalities were announced by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie during the briefing with Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Guthrie said there 12 deaths so far in Charlotte County, 8 in Collier County and 1 in Polk County.
He said more could be on the way and noted a U.S. Coast Guard rescued diver discovered more human remains in completely submerged home in Ian’s devastation zone.
Those deaths have not been tallied and are not part of current 21 fatality total.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marcino said Thursday he expects fatalities from Hurricane Ian to number in the hundreds.
Rescue and emergency crews continue to respond to calls for help and are checking on the hardest hit areas of southwestern Florida, which saw dangerous and overwhelming storm surges and intense winds.
There were 1.96 million Florida utility customers suffering from outages as of Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.us (which tracks electricity disruptions).
That is down from more than 2.6 million on Thursday but hard hit areas of the state are seeing significant outages from the hurricane which has caused flooding in St. Augustine as it heads towards another landfall on the South Carolina coast.
The Orlando and Tampa-St. Petersburg areas are also seeing continued power outages.
