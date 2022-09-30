DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a media briefing on Hurricane Ian on Friday, Sept. 30.

State officials confirmed 21 deaths from Hurricane Ian during a media briefing Friday morning.

That number is expected to grow as rescue crews and emergency responders gain more access to areas of the state decimated by the monster storm which roared ashore on Wednesday, Sept. 28.


