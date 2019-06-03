ENGLEWOOD — Emergency officials from Sarasota and Charlotte counties agreed on one point Monday.
Better to have hurricane preparation and plans in place yesterday and not to wait until tomorrow.
Both Charlotte County Emergency Director Gerard “Jerry” Mallet and Sarasota County Emergency Management Director Ed McCrane Jr. urged the more than 350 people at the Englewood United Methodist Church Monday to prepare for hurricanes now.
Even though hurricane season began June 1, a storm is already brewing in the Caribbean, one that's predicted to be a rainmaker for Mexico. And while hurricane prognosticators predict 12 tropical storms, six or seven hurricanes and a few major hurricanes, McCrane reminded the audience, "It only takes one" storm to level a community into a disaster area.
Mallet pointed out how Englewood and Cape Haze is on a peninsula, surrounded on three sides by water bodies, with the exception of a small area Englewood East that's 15 feet above flood elevation, most of the peninsula is susceptible to storm surge flooding.
Englewood residents living in mobile or manufactured homes have only one option if a major storm approaches — evacuate, Mallet suggested. Winds of 90 mph or more have the power to tear a mobile home apart, he said.
Mallet asked the audience how many people would have to get up the next day and go to work after a hurricane. When only a few hands were raised — maybe less than a dozen — he suggested they all leave three or four days ahead of a storm, when traffic doesn't clog the interstate, before fuel diminishes at filling stations and hotel reservations are still available.
The few shelters are available in Charlotte and Sarasota counties will not be like staying in the Ritz. Instead, McCrane said, "Shelters are lifeboats, not the Love Boat," and individuals are allocated 20 square feet of shelter space. Those who have special medical needs should call their county emergency management officials in advance.
Where emergency officials traditionally advised that people who do hunker down in their homes to be prepared to be on their own for 72 hours after a storm, they now say people be ready to go it alone for a week or more.
Various vendors at the seminar also provided information and recommendations for hurricane season.
Personal preparedness
In anticipation of hurricanes, the Englewood Area Fire Control District provided personal preparedness checklist:
• Develop a disaster and first-aid supply kit.
• Prune weak and dead branches and limbs of trees.
• Store any loose outdoor furniture and other items.
• Place valuable documents in plastic or other water-proof containers.
• Develop a plan for pets.
• Learn county disaster plans and evacuation routes. Visit the emergency management in respective county's web page.
• Set relatives and friends' planning and contact protocols prior to a storm. Representing the local Red Cross chapter, Bonnie Jacobs recommended people designate someone out of state to be the conduit for information of their well being after a storm event.
• Check insurance coverage. Photograph or video an inventory of home appliances and other contents.
• Carry additional cash.
CERT training
Charlotte County offers training for Community Emergency Response Teams. CERT already trained Englewood-area teams for Rotonda West, South Gulf Cove and at the Englewood United Methodist Church. North Port also has two CERT teams.
The life-saving, fire safety and other emergency trains allows residents to offer critical aid while they wait for first responders to arrive.
The three-day, hands-on, in-depth training is free and held in the Rotonda West Community Center. To sign up or learn more, call or text 813-702-3785 or email CharlotteCountyCERT@gmail.com
Emergency Management contacts
For additional or more detailed information, call Charlotte County Emergency Management at 941-833-4000 or Sarasota County Emergency Management at 941-861-5000.
