NOAALogo_C

Do Hurricane Hunters fly over the top of hurricanes?

No. The tops of a big hurricane can be more than 50,000 feet high, and our aircraft could never get up there (they can go up to 30,000 feet). Besides, the weather we’re interested in is down at the bottom of the storm, where it will affect the coastline that it hits. For this reason, we fly in as low as possible and still be safe. This altitude can be anywhere from 1,000 feet to 10,000 feet.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments