Rich Collins is emergency services director for Sarasota County.

Just over eight months ago, Hurricane Ian impacted the entire southwest coast of Florida. Sarasota County was not spared, as many of our residents, especially in the southern parts of the county, felt the impact of winds above 100 mph and flooding equal to a 1,000-year event.

To date, more than 3.3 million cubic yards of debris has been collected, damages are more than $200 million, and many are still repairing their homes. Recovery continues. However many of our citizens’ lives have been changed forever from Ian.


   
